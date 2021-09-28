initiative-aims-to-merge-machines-and-humans-with-physical-and-neurological-disabilities

Scientists at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) have just announced that they are studying the fusion of the human body with advanced technology to help restore the function of people with physical and physical disabilities. neurological. The very ambitious project wants to use robotic exoskeletons and interfaces that connect the brain to the computer, bringing more possibilities to people who need this connection. Innovative system can help humans beat machines in chess again

Apologetic robot wins the trust of co-workers, says study The research is led by Hugh Herr, a professor at the MIT Media Lab and leader in the field of robotic prostheses, who underwent double amputation of his legs. “The world needs, profoundly, relief from the deficiencies imposed by current technologies that do not exist or are broken. We need to continue striving continuously towards a future in which disability is no longer a common life experience”, says the researcher, stating that the your design will improve the human experience for many in a measurable way.

The project has three main objectives, the first being the development of a digital nervous system, that is, tools that will bypass spinal cord injuries and stimulate muscles that no longer respond to the central nervous system. The other goals are to improve exoskeleton technology so that people with weakened muscles can move naturally, and create bionic limbs that can restore a full and naturally functioning sense of touch.

