certification-confirms-many-upgrades-for-new-xiaomi-mi-tv-stick

Xiaomi has already given the first signs that it is preparing a successor to Mi TV Stick, China’s first Android Box in a compact format that resembles Fire TV Stick. This allows the device to be positioned in a more discreet way, being only connected to an HDMI port and operated by remote control.

We already know that the dimensions of the new product will be bigger, and as it will be an upgrade, hardware improvements were already expected, and that’s what a new certification points out. Xiaomi’s new compact TV Box passed the US certification body, the FCC, and revealed new details.

First, the device will exchange the old SoC for an AMLogic S

Y4. This will allow for a video resolution upgrade from the current Full HD to Ultra HD. In addition, this processor supports AV1 codec, evolution of H.265. It is one of the latest industry standards, and has even been adopted by YouTube and streaming platforms. Still about advanced playback technologies, the manuals indicate support for HDR10, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and DTS HD, showing a leap in features over the previous model. But some details are still pending, such as the storage capacity of the new Xiaomi TV Stick and the amount of RAM memory. Lastly, Wi-Fi gets faster to compensate for the capacity to handle more intense video streams. It supports up to 866 mbps in the download channel, and 55 mbps on upload. Of course, this will all depend on the package contracted with your broadband operator and the router used. About the accessories, the control will be the same. That is, it will still depend on batteries. In the box of the product, at least in the United States, there will also be a power adapter and HDMI extender. The latter is a solution for TVs with connections very close to each other, which can make it difficult to perfectly fit the Xiaomi TV Stick, which has, after all, gotten bigger. Xiaomi has not yet decreed when will launch the new device, but given the advance of its approvals, this does not seem far. Remember that Realme prepares its first Android TV device for the Indian market. The owner of Redmi cell phones is also strong in the country, and it wouldn't be surprising if it ended up taking its new solution there as well. Source: XDA Developers, Android TV Guide

