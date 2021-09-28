live-commerce:-the-future-of-online-shopping-is-inspired-by-1980s-tv-shows

Who was born between the years 1024 and 1980 you may remember TV shopping programs also known as home shopping. Broadcasted live or recorded, these attractions had presenters who displayed a multitude of products and the phone number was there, highlighted on the screen, waiting for interested parties to call and purchase the items.

Brazilian e-commerce should grow 19% in 2021, predicts Ebit|Nielsen

In Brazil, the first attraction of its kind was the Shop Tour, created in 1990, followed by Shoptime (today an e-commerce owned by B2W), which debuted on 1990. Since then, other platforms have debuted in the country, inspired by their national competitors, as well as similar ones in the USA, a country that launched the home shopping and that has the QVC network as its main exponent. By the way, for those who want to get to know this format better, watch the movie Joy: The Name of Success, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro and which portrays a little of this universe.

The home shopping generated billions of dollars (or reais) in sales for many companies that bet on this segment over the years 1970 and 1990 and even in the first decade of this century. However, with the consolidation of the internet and, of course, e-commerce, many bet that TV sales would be out of date. But the web’s multimedia capability is capable of reinventing even data formats as “dead”. And home shopping has become live commerce. And it starts to take shape around the world, including in Brazil.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Similar, but not very much

Basically, the live commerce has a structure very similar to home shopping, but with three main differences: the programs are live; they happen (obviously) on the internet, more precisely on platforms built for this type of sale, instead of TV; and, instead of buying over the phone, you only need to click on the product link to be directed to the merchants’ e-commerce. Also, the format of the attraction itself is quite similar to its “big brother”, with presenters highlighting the differentiators of their products.

However, live commerce does. it stands out from its predecessor in one (quite) important point: interactivity. This is because it allows the audience that attends a session in this format to interact with the presenter / seller of the product, to ask questions about it in real time, which can be a decisive factor for the item to be purchased, since the service becomes more humanized.

In addition, according to a survey by Analytic Partners, a viewing of an online video is worth three times as much as a digital display print when we talk about return on investment (or ROI in the English acronym).

China: the birthplace of live commerce

Although it is not known exactly where live commerce was created, the fact is that it was in China that it gained strength, became a fever and showed its huge potential. In the Asian country, this format earned more than US$ 150 billions in sales only in 2020 — driven mainly by the social isolation caused by the Covid pandemic . And according to an estimate by the Research and Markets consultancy, the so-called social e-commerce, represented mainly by live commerce, should generate revenues in the order of US$ 661 billions around the world up to 383074.

Still in China , who leads the live commerce race is Taobao — a platform that belongs to Alibaba — and which has 26% of the audience of this format in the country. Mainly used by retailers that integrate the Chinese big tech marketplace, the platform supports thousands of live broadcast channels, with more than 200 partners. In December 2021, the number of users grew % compared to January of the same year. In addition, the average ticket of these “web viewers” is US$ 600 (BRL 1.150 in the current quote).

Taobao, from the Alibaba Group: the live commerce format initially exploded in China (Image capture: Rui Maciel)

The platform also stands out for its ease in creating an ecosystem of online retailers. To use Taobao, presenters just have a cell phone with internet access. In addition, according to Alibaba, the tool has already helped to generate nearly two million jobs, with the number of live broadcasts growing 600% in between 2019 and 2020.

Amazon wants to lead live commerce in the US