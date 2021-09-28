Live commerce: The future of online shopping is inspired by 1980s TV shows

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
2
live-commerce:-the-future-of-online-shopping-is-inspired-by-1980s-tv-shows

Who was born between the years 1024 and 1980 you may remember TV shopping programs also known as home shopping. Broadcasted live or recorded, these attractions had presenters who displayed a multitude of products and the phone number was there, highlighted on the screen, waiting for interested parties to call and purchase the items.

  • Otaviano Costa will present a shopstreaming show

    • Brazilian e-commerce should grow 19% in 2021, predicts Ebit|Nielsen

  • Instagram Shopping now also works on Reels short videos

    • In Brazil, the first attraction of its kind was the Shop Tour, created in 1990, followed by Shoptime (today an e-commerce owned by B2W), which debuted on 1990. Since then, other platforms have debuted in the country, inspired by their national competitors, as well as similar ones in the USA, a country that launched the home shopping and that has the QVC network as its main exponent. By the way, for those who want to get to know this format better, watch the movie Joy: The Name of Success, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro and which portrays a little of this universe.



    The home shopping generated billions of dollars (or reais) in sales for many companies that bet on this segment over the years 1970 and 1990 and even in the first decade of this century. However, with the consolidation of the internet and, of course, e-commerce, many bet that TV sales would be out of date. But the web’s multimedia capability is capable of reinventing even data formats as “dead”. And home shopping has become live commerce. And it starts to take shape around the world, including in Brazil.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Similar, but not very much

    Basically, the live commerce has a structure very similar to home shopping, but with three main differences: the programs are live; they happen (obviously) on the internet, more precisely on platforms built for this type of sale, instead of TV; and, instead of buying over the phone, you only need to click on the product link to be directed to the merchants’ e-commerce. Also, the format of the attraction itself is quite similar to its “big brother”, with presenters highlighting the differentiators of their products.

    However, live commerce does. it stands out from its predecessor in one (quite) important point: interactivity. This is because it allows the audience that attends a session in this format to interact with the presenter / seller of the product, to ask questions about it in real time, which can be a decisive factor for the item to be purchased, since the service becomes more humanized.

    In addition, according to a survey by Analytic Partners, a viewing of an online video is worth three times as much as a digital display print when we talk about return on investment (or ROI in the English acronym).

    China: the birthplace of live commerce

    Although it is not known exactly where live commerce was created, the fact is that it was in China that it gained strength, became a fever and showed its huge potential. In the Asian country, this format earned more than US$ 150 billions in sales only in 2020 — driven mainly by the social isolation caused by the Covid pandemic . And according to an estimate by the Research and Markets consultancy, the so-called social e-commerce, represented mainly by live commerce, should generate revenues in the order of US$ 661 billions around the world up to 383074.

    Still in China , who leads the live commerce race is Taobao — a platform that belongs to Alibaba — and which has 26% of the audience of this format in the country. Mainly used by retailers that integrate the Chinese big tech marketplace, the platform supports thousands of live broadcast channels, with more than 200 partners. In December 2021, the number of users grew % compared to January of the same year. In addition, the average ticket of these “web viewers” is US$ 600 (BRL 1.150 in the current quote).

    Taobao, from the Alibaba Group: the live commerce format initially exploded in China (Image capture: Rui Maciel)

    The platform also stands out for its ease in creating an ecosystem of online retailers. To use Taobao, presenters just have a cell phone with internet access. In addition, according to Alibaba, the tool has already helped to generate nearly two million jobs, with the number of live broadcasts growing 600% in between 2019 and 2020.

    Amazon wants to lead live commerce in the US

    In the US, Amazon was the leader in the live commerce race. The e-commerce giant created a specific platform for this format, which is called Amazon Live and allows retailers of all sizes, and that make up its marketplace, to present and sell their products live. In addition, of course, the programs are recorded on the website and can be watched at any time.

    The way Amazon Live works is simple but efficient. When accessing the site, you are faced with a featured live commerce and others that are live are indicated in the “Live Now” menu. Each product presented by the hostess is highlighted on the carousel located below the player, with a brief description, price and a link that directs the user to purchase. In addition, there is a side chat, where the audience can ask questions about the presented item and which is read by the presenter.

    Amazon Live : e-commerce giant takes the lead in the live commerce race in the US


    The cool thing about Amazon Live is that, like Taobao, everyone can sell their products on the platform. With this, you can see everything from more elaborate presentations, with a nice background and professional presenters, to that small seller, who wants to market his items using his house as a backdrop and is clearly a little nervous about appearing in the video. Amazon also highlights its tool on its “private Black Friday,” Prime Day, when the company uses influencers to bring more traffic to the site — and, of course, more sales.

    Brazil is still in its infancy in live commerce. But we already have companies betting on the format

    Even with a huge potential market when we talk about e-commerce, Brazil there are still few actions involving live commerce. The biggest online retailers are still studying the format, but some of them are already testing similar platforms (in Alpha mode), although they avoid saying when they will be available to the consumer.

    However, some companies are already betting on the format, but with live programs taking place on a scheduled basis and not in a rhythm 24 hours, like on Amazon Live, for example. The first of them was Dengo, a chain of chocolate shops in São Paulo that, in May of last year, created a “live shop”.

    When accessing the link that leads to the store, the user is directed to a physical Dengo store (more specifically at Shopping Eldorado). In it, you can see several icons in the form of bags. By clicking on them, you can view several products available for purchase, with information about each one, price and button to add to cart. On the lower left side of the screen there is yet another button, with a wider menu of items, with the same structure. But, in general, the interaction is as if the customer were in a standard establishment of the brand.

    Dengo Chocolates: first Brazilian company to bet on live commerce (Image capture: Rui Maciel)

    If the user is interested in a product in the store, but wants to know something more, he can click in the chat icon located in the lower right corner of the screen and write your questions about the item. The Dengo specialist located in the store views the questions on a tablet and interacts with the consumer as if it were a live, answering the questions live via video streaming.

    With the consulting done, just click the “Add to cart” button and then complete the purchase in the shopping cart icon located in the upper right corner of the screen, when the user is directed to the brand’s e-commerce. Once the payment is processed, the chocolate will be packaged and sent to the consumer in real time and will be delivered the same day.

    Another company that has been betting on live commerce is Claro . In October last year, the operator opened its virtual store in this format, offering, in live broadcasts, materials such as product reviews, unboxings, tutorials and interviews with experts, while customers can ask questions with consultants in real time.

    On the Claro Live Store platform, you can buy devices, pre and post plans, combos, internet plans, pay TV and other digital services. The platform uses different technologies, including even augmented reality.

    Claro Live Store: possibility to purchase various services from the operator and even devices (Image: Disclosure/Clear)

    Finally, another company that has been betting each More and more in live commerce is Época Cosméticos, belonging to Magazine Luiza. On Black Friday last year, the company held its first session in this format and, since then, has held other events of the genre, which take place practically every month, with different themes.

    Hosted at VTEX, Época Cosmético e-commerce uses tools such as Mimo to carry out the sessions, which last a maximum of one hour. However, these solutions have some limitations, such as directing the consumer to another site, so that he can make the purchase. Therefore, some of the programs, especially those involving influencers, are broadcast via Instagram.

    “We are evaluating existing tools outside Brazil that allow consumers to take advantage of Época Cosméticos’ live commerce, while at the same time they can buy the product they are interested in, without having to leave the session”, stated Christiane Bistaco, business director of Magalu

    , in an interview with Canaltech

    . “But we are still testing new technologies within the lives to provide a more optimal experience to the user, especially when we talk about interaction and purchases”

    Bistaco further explains that in the cosmetics industry, education about the use of the product — that is, how to use it — is essential for conversion into sales (besides discounts, of course). “That’s why , the categories that have more adherence among the public during a live commerce session of the brand are skin treatment and hair care, when the presenters show how to use them”, explains the executive. “Curiously, the modality of makeup — very visual — doesn’t perform as efficiently, lagging even behind perfumes, which sell well when the description of items is done in a way that impacts the public’s desires.”

    And a sign that live commerce has potential in Brazil is indicated by Christiane herself. According to her, right after the holding of a live commerce session at Época Cosméticos, in partnership with L’Oreal, fe ita in July this year, there was an increase of 19% in the brand’s e-commerce traffic.

    As that presenter would say: “Who knows, does it live”.

    With information from Forbes, Analytic Partners, Mercado & Consumption and UOL Economia

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.





    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of james anderson 400 test wickets at home: james anderson becomes first fast bowler to take 400 test wickets at home; James Anderson created history by dismissing Rahane, the first fast bowler in the world to do so

    james anderson 400 test wickets at home: james anderson becomes first fast bowler to take 400 test wickets at home; James Anderson created history by dismissing Rahane, the first fast bowler in the world to do so

    August 28, 2021
    Photo of harvinder bronz medal: Harvinder Singh Wins Bronze: Harvinder Singh wins first Indian archer to win Paralympics medal

    harvinder bronz medal: Harvinder Singh Wins Bronze: Harvinder Singh wins first Indian archer to win Paralympics medal

    September 3, 2021
    Photo of virender sehwag triple century: why virender sehwag called vvs laxman at mid night

    virender sehwag triple century: why virender sehwag called vvs laxman at mid night

    September 4, 2021
    Photo of Twitter tests filter to automatically block offensive tweets and accounts

    Twitter tests filter to automatically block offensive tweets and accounts

    September 27, 2021
    Back to top button