Do you know what happens after making a purchase on a marketplace?
Since the beginning of the pandemic, internet sales have soared due to the immediate need for products that have become staples. Data from the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABComm) and Neotrust indicate an increase of 68% in sales in 2020 Comparing to 2019. In the comfort and safety of their home, consumers continued to consume and many did so for the first time during this period of restrictions.
With more people connected for more For a long time, companies that did not make sales over the internet were forced to accelerate the digital transformation and moved quickly, in a survival instinct, to put their products in the online shop window to be purchased by avid consumers throughout the country.
The fastest and most effective way to meet consumer needs is through the Marketplace, offering your product or service available on large retail sites at. In this business model, an individual, a small retailer, a distributor or an industry makes their product available to be sold directly to the domestic consumer.
The flow in this process works as follows:
- The seller registers his product
- The integrator “translates” the registration information into the retailer’s website
- The retailer’s website displays the product for the consumer
- The consumer makes the payment to the website
- Retail receives a commission for the sale and sends the order to the integrator
- The integrator “translates” the order to the seller
- The seller delivers to the consumer
This In this way, the consumer benefits from a wide variety of products available on the site, making their search easier to find, and with a safe purchase, because the retailer keeps his money. reliable. The seller, in turn, is concerned with providing an excellent service to improve their “rating” on the website and, thus, make more sales.
