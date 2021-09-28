do-you-know-what-happens-after-making-a-purchase-on-a-marketplace?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, internet sales have soared due to the immediate need for products that have become staples. Data from the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABComm) and Neotrust indicate an increase of 68% in sales in 2020 Comparing to 2019. In the comfort and safety of their home, consumers continued to consume and many did so for the first time during this period of restrictions.

Delay in delivery is the biggest complaint of those who buy on Chinese sites

Mercado Livre starts to drop pirated products after pressure from Anatel and Procon Executive will tell how he revolutionized Magalu’s e-commerce in a free event

With more people connected for more For a long time, companies that did not make sales over the internet were forced to accelerate the digital transformation and moved quickly, in a survival instinct, to put their products in the online shop window to be purchased by avid consumers throughout the country.

The fastest and most effective way to meet consumer needs is through the Marketplace, offering your product or service available on large retail sites at. In this business model, an individual, a small retailer, a distributor or an industry makes their product available to be sold directly to the domestic consumer.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The marketplace is one of the most effective platform to improve online sales (Image: Envato / naulicrea) The people or companies that sell within the sites are called sellers, but when we’re browsing, it’s not always clear whether we’re buying from a retailer or a seller . The simplest way to identify this is to click on the product you are looking for and observe the information that normally comes next to the figure “sold by” and “delivered by”.

The flow in this process works as follows: