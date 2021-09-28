How to play Pokémon Unite on PC using BlueStacks 5 emulator

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
1
how-to-play-pokemon-unite-on-pc-using-bluestacks-5-emulator

Pokémon Unite (Switch | Android | iOS) is a free MOBA released in July 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and arrived in September for mobile devices. In it, the coaches duel in two teams of five to get more points than the opponent and win the match. Teamwork is required to defeat wild Pokémon, level up and evolve your Pokémon.

  • Pokémon UNITE | Everything you need to know before boarding the game
  • How to download Pokémon Unite that arrives today (23) for cell phones
  • Pokemon UNITE | New season will feature unprecedented teams

    • Everyone likes Pokémon, right? Staying out of the experience would sure be sad, thinking of PC gamers

    Canaltech will show you how to play the new title on their computers via the BlueStacks 5 emulator and be part of the new MOBA community. Come with us!

    Step 1:

    go to the emulator’s official website and click on ” Download BlueStacks” and install it on your computer at the end of the download.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Download the emulator through the official website to start the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

    Step 2 :

    with the installation finished, open the emulator and click on “Play Store”.

    Click on the icon to access your Play Store account (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Step 3:

    Click on “Sign in” and use your Google data to login.

    User and your Google account data to access (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Step 4: once inside, search for “Pokémon Unite” in the search bar above.

    Search for the title “Pokémon Unite” in the search bar (Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Step 5:

    after the search click on “Install” on the right side and wait for it to finish.

    Click install to access the game ( Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Step 6:

    click open and wait for loading.

    Step 7:

    choose your language, up to om There is no Portuguese.

    Choose your preferred language (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Step 8:

    read the terms of use and select both checkboxes, then click “Next”.

    Tick both terms and click “Next” (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Step 9:

    enter your date of birth and again click on “Next”. A new tab will open to confirm, click “Ok”.

    Enter your age to access the title (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

    Step 11:

    Click on “Create Account” to access the game.

    Click on “Create Account” to proceed (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Step 12: after loading, click “Start” and create your username on the screen that will open, then confirm.

    Step 05:

    keep configuring your profile with the given options.

    Edit your character with the available options (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Step 22:

    satisfied with your character? Now just confirm.

    Finish your character to enter the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    That’s it, your user is already done and now it’s all over enjoy the title directly from your PC thanks to BlueStacks 5.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    508507

    508507
    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of What is the OAuth protocol?

    What is the OAuth protocol?

    September 27, 2021
    Photo of No salary for paralympics: Rajasthan Paralympic gets salary after many months

    No salary for paralympics: Rajasthan Paralympic gets salary after many months

    September 2, 2021
    Photo of avani lekhara paralympics medal: tokyo paralympics 2020 am not satisfied avani lekhara could have done better

    avani lekhara paralympics medal: tokyo paralympics 2020 am not satisfied avani lekhara could have done better

    September 4, 2021
    Photo of Flash statement from the UK about the explosion in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

    Flash statement from the UK about the explosion in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul

    August 26, 2021
    Back to top button