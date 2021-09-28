How to play Pokémon Unite on PC using BlueStacks 5 emulator
Pokémon Unite (Switch | Android | iOS) is a free MOBA released in July 2021 for the Nintendo Switch and arrived in September for mobile devices. In it, the coaches duel in two teams of five to get more points than the opponent and win the match. Teamwork is required to defeat wild Pokémon, level up and evolve your Pokémon.
Everyone likes Pokémon, right? Staying out of the experience would sure be sad, thinking of PC gamers
Canaltech will show you how to play the new title on their computers via the BlueStacks 5 emulator and be part of the new MOBA community. Come with us!
Step 1:
go to the emulator’s official website and click on ” Download BlueStacks” and install it on your computer at the end of the download.
Step 2 :
with the installation finished, open the emulator and click on “Play Store”. Step 3:
Click on “Sign in” and use your Google data to login. Step 4: once inside, search for “Pokémon Unite” in the search bar above. Step 5:
after the search click on “Install” on the right side and wait for it to finish. Step 6:
click open and wait for loading. Step 7:
choose your language, up to om There is no Portuguese. Step 8:
read the terms of use and select both checkboxes, then click “Next”. Step 9:
enter your date of birth and again click on “Next”. A new tab will open to confirm, click “Ok”. Step 11:
Click on “Create Account” to access the game. Click on “Create Account” to proceed (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Step 12: after loading, click “Start” and create your username on the screen that will open, then confirm. Step 05:
keep configuring your profile with the given options. Edit your character with the available options (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Step 22:
satisfied with your character? Now just confirm. That's it, your user is already done and now it's all over enjoy the title directly from your PC thanks to BlueStacks 5.
That’s it, your user is already done and now it’s all over enjoy the title directly from your PC thanks to BlueStacks 5.
