future-galaxy-watch-can-be-recharged-by-solar-energy

Recently Samsung announced its two new smart watches on the market. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the direct successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic replaces the Galaxy Watch 3. The two watches are the first of the brand to feature Google’s new operating system made in partnership with Samsung itself. .

However, in these new watches, one of the main negative points pointed out is the battery life, which ends up not being very good. Physically, being a device with a small body, it is difficult to fit a cell with a large capacity, but a patent registered by Samsung indicates that the brand is working on a solution to the situation.