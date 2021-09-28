Future Galaxy Watch can be recharged by solar energy

future-galaxy-watch-can-be-recharged-by-solar-energy

Recently Samsung announced its two new smart watches on the market. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the direct successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic replaces the Galaxy Watch 3. The two watches are the first of the brand to feature Google’s new operating system made in partnership with Samsung itself. .

However, in these new watches, one of the main negative points pointed out is the battery life, which ends up not being very good. Physically, being a device with a small body, it is difficult to fit a cell with a large capacity, but a patent registered by Samsung indicates that the brand is working on a solution to the situation.

(Image: Reproduction/LetsGoDigital)

The patent registered by the company in the middle of 2019 at the USPTO (acronym for US Patent and Trademark Office), and updated in January this year, indicates that the company is working on the inclusion of solar panels in the bracelet of the watch, positioned on both the upper and lower straps.

So, constantly collecting light, the watch will hardly run out of battery, as solar energy would be converted into electrical energy and would charge the watch little by little. Samsung already has a solar energy charging solution in the SolarCell control of its new Smart TVs, with the control’s internal battery being recharged by both natural and artificial light, which would certainly be a differential for the brand’s smartwatches.

Anyway, it’s still too early to say if the technology will be present in a possible Galaxy Watch 5 or just in future generations of the watch. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss the news.

Source: LetsGoDigital

