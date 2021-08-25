bumrah 100 test wicket: bumrah eye on kapil dev’s record for the fastest indian fast bowler to 100 test wickets, root could surpass dravid, sachin tendulkar On leaving Dravid behind

Highlights

Bumrah 5 wickets away from the century of wickets in Tests Jasprit Bumrah has taken 95 wickets in 22 Tests Kapil Dev took 100 wickets in 25 Tests New Delhi

Jasprit Bumrah, the fast bowler of the Indian cricket team, looking in excellent rhythm, can register a big achievement in his name in the Headingley Test match against England (Ind vs Eng 3rd Test). Death overs specialist Bumrah can become the fastest bowler for India to take 100 Test wickets.

Till now this record is in the name of veteran Kapil Dev. Bumrah has 95 wickets in 22 test matches. Kapil, who was the captain of the World Cup winning team, took his 100 Test wickets in 25 matches.

If Bumrah takes 5 more wickets in Headingley (IND v ENG Leeds Test), he will become the 23rd bowler overall to take 100 Test wickets. The third Test match of the 5-match series between India and England will be played from August 25.

Yorker specialist Bumrah can also destroy the records of former fast bowlers Venkatesh Prasad and Manoj Prabhakar during this period. Prasad and Prabhakar have 96 wickets in Test cricket. Bumrah, who made his Test debut in the year 2018, cemented his place in Team India in a very short time. He has so far taken 95 wickets in 22 Test matches. During this his bowling average has been 22.62.

Root would like to overtake Dravid and Tendulkar in this matter

On the other hand, England captain Joe Root is also eyeing a big record. If Root manages to score a century at Headingley, he will become the batsman with the most centuries in Test matches against India. At present, Root is at the top jointly with veterans Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. All three have scored 7 centuries in the same way so far.

The captain of England is in great shape

Root is running in excellent form at the moment. Root’s bat is spewing runs in the current Test series. He scored 109 and 63 in the first Test at Nottingham, while Root scored an unbeaten 180 in the second Test. In such a situation, the England team would be expecting a big innings from Root in the third Test as well.