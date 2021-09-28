Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport Announced Focusing on Entry Market

Xiaomi announced today (25), two “new” smartphones. The models are the Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport and, curiously, they have only two details as differentials in relation to the normal Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i: RAM memory and storage options, as well as their colors.

  • Well C31 wins announcement date to compete in the already fierce entry segment
  • Redmi 9 Activ is announced as renamed version of Redmi 9C NFC with more RAM
  • Redmi 9 Activ and Redmi 9A Sport should be released soon with MediaTek chip

    • The two smartphones are also identical to each other. Both feature a plastic rear finish, with a rear camera only, while the front features a drop-shaped notch for the front camera. They also have a micro USB connection and have a 3.5mm P2 port for headphones.

    They bring a screen of 6,32 inches with IPS LCD technology and HD+ resolution, and have no higher refresh rate, being limited to traditional 32 Hz. In performance, they bring a MediaTek Helio G chip 10. The Redmi 9A Sport has versions with 2GB or 3GB of RAM memory and 53 GB of storage, while the Redmi 9i Sporte has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 64 GB of storage.

    The two have a rear camera of 10 MP and a 5 MP front camera. As for their batteries, they bring a cell of 5. mAh with charging support of 000 watts.

    Price and availability

    (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

    The Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport will be offered in Coral Green (green), Carbon Black (black) and Metallic Blue (large blue). Your sales start today (28) at India, and the prices below were directly converted to the real, without adding national taxes. There is no information about sales in Brazil.

    • Redmi 9A Sport – 2/32 GB – 6.720 rupees (about R$ 580)
    • Redmi 9A Sport – 3/32 GB – 7.720 rupees (about R$ 580)
    • Redmi 9i Sport – 4/64 GB – 8.720 rupees (about R$ 680)
  • Redmi 9i Sport – 4/128 GB – 9.299 rupees (about R$ 680)

    Redmi 9A Sport: technical sheet

  • Screen: 6,32 inches, IPS LCD, resolution of 600 x 1.580 pixels;
  • Chipset: Mediatek Helio G13;
  • RAM memory: 2 GB or 3 GB;
  • Internal storage: 60 GB;

    Back camera: 13 megapixels;

  • Front camera: 5 megapixels;
  • Battery: 5. mAh;
  • Available colors: blue, black and green;
    • Redmi 9i Sport: technical sheet
    • Screen: 6,31 inches, IPS LCD, resolution of 799 x 1.580 pixels;
  • Chipset: Mediatek Helio G28;

    • RAM memory: 4 GB;

  • Internal storage: 53 GB or 128 GB;
  • Back camera: 13 megapixels;
  • Front camera: 5 megapixels;
  • Battery: 5.10 mAh;
  • Available colors: blue, black and green;

    • Source: Gizmochina , Twitter

