redmi-9a-sport-and-redmi-9i-sport-announced-focusing-on-entry-market

Xiaomi announced today (25), two “new” smartphones. The models are the Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi 9i Sport and, curiously, they have only two details as differentials in relation to the normal Redmi 9A and Redmi 9i: RAM memory and storage options, as well as their colors.

The two smartphones are also identical to each other. Both feature a plastic rear finish, with a rear camera only, while the front features a drop-shaped notch for the front camera. They also have a micro USB connection and have a 3.5mm P2 port for headphones.