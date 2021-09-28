adjusting-fatty-acid-consumption-can-regulate-bipolarity,-study-suggests

According to the results of a new study, a good diet can help in the treatment of people with bipolar disorder. The research found that a diet designed to adjust the levels of fatty acids consumed helps patients have fewer mood swings. People with bipolar disorder experience cyclical mood states, alternating between highly elevated, resulting in more active emotions or mania, and reduced, leading to moments of depression. Among the symptoms are also pain, impulsivity, irritability and anxiety.

Previous research has shown that drugs to treat the condition alter the way in which the body breaks down or metabolizes fatty acids. So the team of scientists created a diet that altered the levels of specific polyunsaturated fatty acids that were consumed by the trial participants along with their medications.

The diet created by the researchers reduced the consumption of omega-6 fatty acids, which consists of the intake of eggs, some types of oils and red meat, and increased the consumption of omega-6 fatty acids 3, adding flax seeds and fish such as salmon and tuna to feed. More than 50 people participated in the experiment, receiving specific foods to consume during weeks.