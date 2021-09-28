Adjusting fatty acid consumption can regulate bipolarity, study suggests
According to the results of a new study, a good diet can help in the treatment of people with bipolar disorder. The research found that a diet designed to adjust the levels of fatty acids consumed helps patients have fewer mood swings. People with bipolar disorder experience cyclical mood states, alternating between highly elevated, resulting in more active emotions or mania, and reduced, leading to moments of depression. Among the symptoms are also pain, impulsivity, irritability and anxiety.
Previous research has shown that drugs to treat the condition alter the way in which the body breaks down or metabolizes fatty acids. So the team of scientists created a diet that altered the levels of specific polyunsaturated fatty acids that were consumed by the trial participants along with their medications.
The diet created by the researchers reduced the consumption of omega-6 fatty acids, which consists of the intake of eggs, some types of oils and red meat, and increased the consumption of omega-6 fatty acids 3, adding flax seeds and fish such as salmon and tuna to feed. More than 50 people participated in the experiment, receiving specific foods to consume during weeks.
They also needed to answer some questions about mood, pain, and other symptoms, as well as having regular blood tests to monitor their levels. fatty acids in the body, evaluating how the new food was acting. The research then showed that the experimental diet improved the mood variability of these patients with bipolar disorder. For the time being, changing this diet is not a medical recommendation, but the test proved to be safe, promising and healthy option. "Our goal is to develop solutions to help patients have better long-term management of their symptoms, including pain," the research says. The study will continue in progress by the scientists, who still intend to find more satisfactory results. The research was published in the scientific journal Bipolar Disorders.
They also needed to answer some questions about mood, pain, and other symptoms, as well as having regular blood tests to monitor their levels. fatty acids in the body, evaluating how the new food was acting. The research then showed that the experimental diet improved the mood variability of these patients with bipolar disorder.
For the time being, changing this diet is not a medical recommendation, but the test proved to be safe, promising and healthy option. “Our goal is to develop solutions to help patients have better long-term management of their symptoms, including pain,” the research says. The study will continue in progress by the scientists, who still intend to find more satisfactory results.
The research was published in the scientific journal Bipolar Disorders.
Source: Science Blog
