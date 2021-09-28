fitness-app-will-pay-more-than-r$-6-thousand-to-partner-users

Freeletics will launch an affiliate program in Brazil that will pay up to 1,000 euros, about R$ 6,300, to partners. The goal is to bring more content producers to contribute to the platform and thus help people have better health and quality of life.

When entering the program, the partner will receive an introductory kit with free access to all Freeletics subscriptions for testing and review, plus 52% discount on app store. Affiliates will also have access to a suite of gear and early access to exclusive products, as well as new app updates first hand.

The app will now offer an affiliate program to expand the user base (Image: Reproduction/Freeletics)

This system should enable the creation of a community for boost Freeletics membership in the country. The promise is to pay commission rates above industry standards, incentives and bonuses for top performers, not counting monthly payments. Users will have access to the brand manual, discount coupons and their own referral link — the more people sign up for it, the more the person will earn.

Referrals and currencies

The compensation model allows sales generated by referrals as well return to the starting partner. According to the app, a system of coin rewards, obtained by performing tasks, will offer the chance to obtain differentiated monthly bonuses, even if the sales target is not reached in a given month.

In this currency system, people can hire subscriptions for six months for family or friends, exchange for gift cards at the official store euros (about R$ 100) and 25 euros (about R$ 175), in addition to the purchase of branded equipment worth 69 euros (approximately R$ 1024).

Growth of distance exercise

Freeletics was one of the fastest growing apps in recent months, driven by social isolation and the pandemic, which forced people to exercise without leaving the house. In Brazil alone, there were more than one million new subscribers and a base of 3.6 million customers, one of the biggest markets for the German app — today, the app accumulates more than 25 millions of records in 175 countries.

The app uses AI to deliver custom exercises to your goal (Image: Playback/Freeletics)

One of the differentiators is the use of artificial intelligence to deliver a variety of training combinations to the user, tailored according to each person’s information. The algorithm processes all this and delivers a kind of personal trainer at a distance, with constant improvements according to your feedback.

It is possible to perform the exercises anywhere, with or without equipment, indoors or outdoors. There are also resources for optimizing mind-related issues and a food coach to help build a balanced diet. Freeletics is free and has versions for iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play Store).