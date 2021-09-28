how-has-this-collision-between-neutron-stars-impacted-the-history-of-astronomy?

In October 2017, astronomers announced something historic: the first detection of a collision between two neutron stars. The event of only 100 seconds long created something known as a kilonova, but maybe still the impact that this record had on astronomy is not fully understood.

Neutron stars are the result of the collapse of massive stars when they end their nuclear fusion cycles. In order for a “dead” star to become a neutron star, it must have between and 29 solar masses. If this requirement is met, the result of the collapse will be one of the densest objects known — with 10 km in diameter, kilometers, they can be twice the mass of the Sun. And sometimes they collide with each other, shaking the structures of spacetime.

Like it or not, Einstein was right again

Illustration of a collision between two neutron stars (Image: Play/NASA/Swift/Dana Berry)

When very massive objects (such as neutron stars, or even black holes) collide with each other, they leave a mark known as gravitational waves, a phenomenon predicted by Einstein’s General Relativity and first detected in 2017.

These waves in space are similar to ripples in air generated by the impact of a hammer on a surface, creating what we call “sound”. We cannot hear gravitational waves, but we can detect them through instruments such as LIGO and Virgo.

It was through gravitational waves that scientists detected the kilonova in

, and it was also with them that they recreated the “sound” of the collision. The event was called GW9795 and not only brought further confirmation of Einstein’s theories, but also demonstrated that the theoretical predictions about the role of neutron stars in the universe were correct.