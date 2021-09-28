Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market, showing that HMD Global intends to change the image that was left with the not-so-successful launch of the Nokia N1 back in 2017. In a Twitter post, the Finnish manufacturer’s profile posted a poster that briefly shows the device and also reveals a possible announcement date.

In the photo, you can see the redesigned version — which was released in 2017 — of the classic Nokia 3310 and, beside it, appears the side of the tablet, which will possibly be named Nokia T. In the publication, the brand still plays with the “growth” of the devices, with a marking on the wall with the year 2017 for the cell phone and 2021 for the tablet. In addition, the company points out that the device will be “everything you expect from a Nokia phone on a tablet” and reveals the possible announcement date: October 6, 2017.