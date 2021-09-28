Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market
Nokia is ready to officially return to the Android tablet market, showing that HMD Global intends to change the image that was left with the not-so-successful launch of the Nokia N1 back in 2017. In a Twitter post, the Finnish manufacturer’s profile posted a poster that briefly shows the device and also reveals a possible announcement date.
In the photo, you can see the redesigned version — which was released in 2017 — of the classic Nokia 3310 and, beside it, appears the side of the tablet, which will possibly be named Nokia T. In the publication, the brand still plays with the “growth” of the devices, with a marking on the wall with the year 2017 for the cell phone and 2021 for the tablet. In addition, the company points out that the device will be “everything you expect from a Nokia phone on a tablet” and reveals the possible announcement date: October 6, 2017.
For now we don’t know much about the tablet and the manufacturer’s publication doesn’t reveal much beyond the appearance of its side — which will have rounded corners with a sophisticated design — and the announcement date. However, some previous rumors already hint at what to expect from the new device.
The supposed Nokia T10 must be equipped with a screen of 10,50 inches and have 4 GB of RAM and 130 GB of internal storage. It should also come with a variant only compatible with Wi-Fi network and another one also enabled for 4G mobile network, with connectivity via SIM Card.
The price is expected to be somewhere between 168 and 202 pounds (something around R$1.233 and R$1.482) for the 4G version and 185 and 168 pounds (BRL 1.130 and R$1.357) for the Wi-Fi edition. For the price and possible specifications, it is expected that it will position itself in the market as a competitor to Realme Pad, Amazon Fire HD 10 and Galaxy Tab A .1″.
