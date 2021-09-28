DualSense is the new controller from Sony that was released along with the PlayStation 5. The accessory gained a more ergonomic design, a new share button and triggers to make the gameplay more real and accurate.

As with the PS4 DualShock 4, Sony allows PS5 DualSense is used on computers with Windows or macOS operating system. Want to learn how to do this? Follow the steps below.

About using DualSense from PS5 on PC or Mac On both platforms, the DualSense connection is quite simple, it can be via cable or Bluetooth. In case of wireless connection, your device must have a motherboard with built-in Bluetooth. Or, you can use a Bluetooth adapter that is sold separately.

On computers and Macs, DualSense compatible systems are, respectively, Windows and the macOS Big Sur .3, or higher versions. The controller can only be paired with one device at a time, which means that if you need to switch devices, you will have to redo the entire sync process.

On computers and Macs, DualSense compatible systems are, respectively, Windows and the macOS Big Sur .3, or higher versions. The controller can only be paired with one device at a time, which means that if you need to switch devices, you will have to redo the entire sync process.

DualSense can be used for gaming streamed from a PS5 or PS4 to PC or Mac using the Remote Play app. Games compatible with MFi controllers are also supported by the Sony accessory.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning some limitations when using PS5’s DualSense on a PC or Mac. haptic feedback and adaptive triggers — do not activate on devices other than the PlayStation 5. You may still need to configure some accessory buttons for each game individually.

How to use PS5 DualSense controller on a PC or Mac via cable

Step 1: have your PS5 DualSense and a USB-C to USB-A cable ready. If the controller came with the console, you can use the cord that came with the product. The controller sold alone does not include the cable in the package.

Step 2: connect the USB-A input on your computer or notebook. The tip with USB-C is connected to DualSense. The PS5 controller connector is USB-C, but the connection to other devices is via a USB-A tip (Image: Krzysztof Hepner/Unsplash) Step 3: turn on the control pressing the “PS” button.

The “PS” button is the one that is right in the center from DualSense, between the two analog sticks and below the built-in speakers (Image: Broadcast/Sony)

Step 4: the system (Windows or Mac) It will take no more than a few seconds to recognize DualSense and you’re done, you can use it to play.

How to Use PS5 DualSense Controller on a PC or Mac via Bluetooth On PC Step 1: Open the menu “Bluetooth and other device settings”. You can quickly access this section by searching for “bluetooth” in the taskbar.

First, let’s enter the Windows Bluetooth device settings (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2: Click on “Add Bluetooth or other device”.

This is where we add Bluetooth devices on Windows, whether they are video game controls, mice, keyboards and other peripherals (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: select “Bluetooth”.

Click on “Bluetooth” once that we are using the wireless method to connect DualSense to the computer (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: Get the DualSense controller. With the accessory turned off, press and hold the Create (formerly Share button) and PS buttons at the same time until the light bar around the touchpad starts blinking. This will put the joystick into pairing mode.

You must press and hold these two image buttons at the same time for about three seconds until the internal lights start blinking (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: back to the PC, click “Wireless Controller/Wireless Controller” when it appears in the list of Bluetooth devices available for connection.

A few seconds later, the Bluetooth control will be recognized on the PC (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 6: the control will be ready to use.Click “Done”. Complete the procedure and start playing your games on the computer using DualSense (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

On Mac

Step 1: with DualSense in hand, make sure it is turned off. If it is on, press and hold the PS button until it turns off. If a USB is connected to the controller, disconnect it.

Step 2: press and hold the Create (formerly Share button) and PS buttons at the same time until the light bar around the touchpad starts blinking. This will put the joystick into pairing mode. As in Windows, on Mac it’s the same thing: press and hold these two buttons for about three seconds until the lights start flashing (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3: on Mac, turn on Bluetooth and select the control from the list of newly found devices. Click on “Connect”. Almost not the same Instantly, the Mac’s Bluetooth will recognize DualSense (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: wait until pairing control with your Mac is complete. You’ll know it’s over when the light bar stops flashing and the player indicator lights up.