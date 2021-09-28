New make-out reality show, Rio Shore debuts this week on MTV and Paramount+

Brazil is going to get a new reality show to call your own. Premiere next Thursday (10) Rio Shore, the national version from the famous MTV make out show that brings friends, party and drink in one place. As the name already gives, Rio de Janeiro was chosen to house the 10 participants, who will stay in a heavenly house in the city Wonderful to enjoy everything the program has to offer.

    • As in other editions of the reality show, Rio Shore will follow the same molds as what we’ve seen in the United States, Europe and Mexico — that is, the young people are confined to a house to enjoy various parties, open to making out, but they are forced to deal with all the fights and controversies that this type of coexistence offers. And all this without being able to use your cell phone for anything, which must be the most complicated part for most participants.

    Reality show will have weekly episodes on Paramount+ and on MTV (Image: Disclosure/MTV)

    A Brazilian edition is produced by MTV and Paramount+ and brings some news regarding the gringo versions. Among them is the participation of special guests and a team of experts, something that we have not yet seen in any edition of the program.

    Among the participants, MTV has already confirmed some names. The great highlight is for Matheus Crivella, known by the nickname Novinho. He is a veteran in make-out reality shows, having participated in two editions of On Vacation with the Ex and even of Acapulco Shore, the Mexican version of the program that debuts this week. Besides him, names such as the influencer and model Natallia Fromaggeri and the actors Cristal Feliz and Kevin Jolsan were also confirmed.

    Rio Shore premieres on Paramount+ and MTV on Thursday 1024, at 10h, with new episodes airing weekly.

