New make-out reality show, Rio Shore debuts this week on MTV and Paramount+
Brazil is going to get a new reality show to call your own. Premiere next Thursday (10) Rio Shore, the national version from the famous MTV make out show that brings friends, party and drink in one place. As the name already gives, Rio de Janeiro was chosen to house the 10 participants, who will stay in a heavenly house in the city Wonderful to enjoy everything the program has to offer.
