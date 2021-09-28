skype-hasn't-died-and-is-preparing-zoom-style-renovation-to-follow-relevant

Those who believed that Skype was dead were wrong. This Monday (27), Microsoft anticipated a series of news that the The home’s communication platform is about to receive, even if he now has to share space with his ecosystem brother, Teams.

“Fast, fun, yummy and smooth as butter”, this is the description for the future of Skype. Unlike other times, the news will not arrive immediately, but it seems to guarantee a future for the platform.

Grid display is new to Skype, but it is something present in many other communication platforms (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

The most obvious change is in the display of contacts in grid, in what MS calls “Call Stage” (“Call Stage”, in free translation). Basically, the feature allows placing all participants of the same call, with cameras turned on or not, on the same screen, just like Google Meet or Zoom already do.

To complement this new footprint, Skype will also have a variety of layouts for video conferencing. The user can follow the call in the way they prefer, either by displaying all contacts at the same time or highlighting the one who is speaking.

Colorful themes give a new face to the messenger (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

In themes, it is the catalog diverse of colors that has greater importance. From buttons to checkboxes, the chosen color breathes new life into the messenger.

New Functions

Another new feature that will soon come to Skype is a universal translator. The feature transcribes speeches from the meeting automatically while adapting them to the desired language.