Skype hasn't died and is preparing Zoom-style renovation to follow relevant
Those who believed that Skype was dead were wrong. This Monday (27), Microsoft anticipated a series of news that the The home’s communication platform is about to receive, even if he now has to share space with his ecosystem brother, Teams.
- Microsoft releases nostalgic wallpapers with Windows classics; check it out
- Skype for iPhone is updated with background blur in video calls
- Microsoft puts in one more nail in Skype’s coffin with the end of Business Online
“Fast, fun, yummy and smooth as butter”, this is the description for the future of Skype. Unlike other times, the news will not arrive immediately, but it seems to guarantee a future for the platform.
The most obvious change is in the display of contacts in grid, in what MS calls “Call Stage” (“Call Stage”, in free translation). Basically, the feature allows placing all participants of the same call, with cameras turned on or not, on the same screen, just like Google Meet or Zoom already do.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
To complement this new footprint, Skype will also have a variety of layouts for video conferencing. The user can follow the call in the way they prefer, either by displaying all contacts at the same time or highlighting the one who is speaking.
In themes, it is the catalog diverse of colors that has greater importance. From buttons to checkboxes, the chosen color breathes new life into the messenger.
New Functions
Another new feature that will soon come to Skype is a universal translator. The feature transcribes speeches from the meeting automatically while adapting them to the desired language.
Where Skype will fit in middle of all this is still a mystery, but future additions do not put it in a prominent position. Of the features presented yesterday, none of them are really revolutionary, so it may not be enough to get the messenger out of the way.
Several of the changes announced today are still under construction, so they should reach the public general only in the coming months. Will the news be enough to reinsert Skype into the dispute between platforms?
Source: Skype
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.