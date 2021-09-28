Skype hasn't died and is preparing Zoom-style renovation to follow relevant

skype-hasn't-died-and-is-preparing-zoom-style-renovation-to-follow-relevant

Those who believed that Skype was dead were wrong. This Monday (27), Microsoft anticipated a series of news that the The home’s communication platform is about to receive, even if he now has to share space with his ecosystem brother, Teams.

  • Microsoft releases nostalgic wallpapers with Windows classics; check it out
  • Skype for iPhone is updated with background blur in video calls
  • Microsoft puts in one more nail in Skype’s coffin with the end of Business Online

“Fast, fun, yummy and smooth as butter”, this is the description for the future of Skype. Unlike other times, the news will not arrive immediately, but it seems to guarantee a future for the platform.

Grid display is new to Skype, but it is something present in many other communication platforms (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

The most obvious change is in the display of contacts in grid, in what MS calls “Call Stage” (“Call Stage”, in free translation). Basically, the feature allows placing all participants of the same call, with cameras turned on or not, on the same screen, just like Google Meet or Zoom already do.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

To complement this new footprint, Skype will also have a variety of layouts for video conferencing. The user can follow the call in the way they prefer, either by displaying all contacts at the same time or highlighting the one who is speaking.

Colorful themes give a new face to the messenger (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

In themes, it is the catalog diverse of colors that has greater importance. From buttons to checkboxes, the chosen color breathes new life into the messenger.

New Functions

Another new feature that will soon come to Skype is a universal translator. The feature transcribes speeches from the meeting automatically while adapting them to the desired language.

Automatic transcription helps to eliminate the language barrier in an international video call (Image: Replay/Microsoft )

The “TwinCam” is also an interesting new feature. In a video call, a person can transmit more than one camera simultaneously and show several angles of the same moment.

New reactions are also part of the package and, with them, users will be able to express themselves with direct emojis in calls with colleagues. In addition, an unprecedented catalog of notification sounds will give a nice boost to the messenger’s customization layer.

Better performance

In addition to the various visual changes, Skype must also be reworked internally to make it lighter. The platform team comments that the focus on performance has already been able to introduce improvements in the mobile and desktop app.

The mobile app features performance improvements of up to 2.% in specific cases, says Microsoft (Image : Reproduction/Microsoft)

Improvements can also be expected for the web version , which Microsoft’s goal is to support all browsers. “We’d like to make sure that no matter what device, platform or browser you’re using, Skype will always provide a great experience,” records the Skype team.

Suffering from oblivion

Something that Skype still misses, however , it is in its presence in the ecosystem itself. It is known that the platform will not be abandoned by Microsoft — at least for now — however the program suffers from the dispute for territory with Microsoft Teams, another solution from the company that, on Windows 11, it will be much more integrated with the OS.

Skype now shares space with Microsoft Teams, but how will this coexistence happen? (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Where Skype will fit in middle of all this is still a mystery, but future additions do not put it in a prominent position. Of the features presented yesterday, none of them are really revolutionary, so it may not be enough to get the messenger out of the way.

Several of the changes announced today are still under construction, so they should reach the public general only in the coming months. Will the news be enough to reinsert Skype into the dispute between platforms?

Source: Skype

