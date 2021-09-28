how-to-view-google-form-responses

Google Forms is a free tool that serves to develop research, collect data and, in some cases, even perform academic and academic assessments. Although it has a clean look and an intuitive interface (which Google’s products stand out for), the service fails to offer a mobile version.

As a result, access to the site is restricted, whether by computer or cell phone . The good news is that, in both cases, the navigation is not in a plaster cast. Check out, below, how to open a Google form and see the responses obtained.

By mobile Step 1: to use Google Forms by cell phone, you need to use the browser, since the service still doesn’t have app. Once you have accessed the platform, identify and open the form whose answers you want to check. Then select the “Answers” tab to view them.

Access the file you want to check. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: in the “Summary” tab, which will be displayed next, you will see a pie chart that tracks the percentages of each answer.

Explore the types of views of results. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: in “Question”, you can view each item and the quantity of selections received.

Each view has its particularity and a different format. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: the last tab, in turn, allows individual viewing of each question and your answers. To navigate between the options, use the arrows next to the print and delete buttons.

If you want, you can export the results to Google Sheets. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

By computer

Step 1: on the computer, the process is basically the same. But, fortunately, the version delivers more fluidity and convenience to users. After accessing Google Forms, files saved to your account will be shown on the home screen. Click on the one whose information you want to obtain.

Again, open a form. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: To view the answers, tap on the corresponding tab at the top of the page .

Access the answer screen. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Once this is done, explore the possibilities of viewing the results. As mentioned above, the first modality consists of a graph with percentages;

And explore the viewing possibilities available. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: Once that is done, click on “Question”.

On the computer, it is much easier to navigate between formats. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: and, finally, in “Individual”.