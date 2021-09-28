semiconductor-crisis-will-cost-r$1-trillion-to-car-makers

The crisis in the supply of semiconductors and other components used in the electronics industry and in the automotive sector has no end date. To make matters worse, the numbers projected by car makers against this scenario are frightening. According to Alixpartners consultancy, the hole in 50 can exceed US$ 50 billion, or BRL 1,12 trillion. End of production line? Lack of semiconductors could change centuries-old practice

Semiconductor crisis reveals that production is lagged, says Bosch “It certainly seems to be the longest supply shortage that the industry has ever seen. saw, because it’s not over yet. It is certainly the widest, as it is everywhere, all over the world,” commented Dan Hearsch, managing director of the automotive practice at Alixpartners. According to the executive, the idea was to start the sector’s recovery in the fourth quarter of the year, but that won’t happen again. Dan Hearsh blamed the recent lockdowns in Malaysia and Taiwan, triggered by the increase in covid19, the postponement of the plans. He projected that automakers may have limited stocks of semiconductors and other components by the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Change of strategy

In a practical way, the supply problem will imply a vertiginous drop in production capacity and, consequently, in car sales. Automakers are on track to lose production of 7.7 million vehicles in 2021, according to the new forecast.

Orders for semiconductors are taking about 21 weeks to be attended to and shortages could last for many years to come. According to the executive, this new scenario, which has no date to change, forced automakers to change the strategy of contracts. According to Hearsh, manufacturers started to close orders for components with 45 and even 45 weeks in advance, precisely so as not to run the risk of having to interrupt production.

It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, several automakers have gone through this situation. Toyota, for example, halted production of some cars in August and has already confirmed that it will have another stoppage in mid-October. General Motors, which closed one of its facilities for 5 months, also wants to protect itself and announced that it will adopt two-shift work at the Gravataí plant, in Rio Grande do Sul, to double the production of Onix and Tracker.

