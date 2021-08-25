2 great all-wireless headphones (TWS) on sale on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: pay attention to the date of publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Fully wireless headphones are one of the most popular electronics categories today, with a plethora of products from many different brands available. It is possible to find extremely cheap models alongside much more expensive options, but most options fall between these two extremes, combining quality with an affordable price.

These features make the fully wireless headphones — also known by the acronym TWS — an interesting option to buy on international websites, where they are sold at lower prices. The small sizes of these devices make it easy to transport and many recognized brands in this area are Chinese, making them common on platforms like AliExpress.

Below, we’ve selected two fully wireless headphones that are great prices by ordering now on AliExpress. Both are from brands with an excellent track record of delivering quality products and the links highlighted here take you directly to the official stores of both companies within AliExpress.

Edifier TWS200 Plus

Edifier TWS200 Plus (Image: Disclosure/Edifier)

The Edifier TWS200 Plus has dust and water protection (meaning it can be used safely for exercise), fast charging, Qualcomm chip to ensure low latency of audio transmission, and noise cancellation. Compatible with Bluetooth 5.2, its low latency makes it a good choice for listening to music, making calls and even playing games.

The headphones are recharged in the carrying case itself, which has enough battery power for up to three full recharges. As the TWS200 Plus is battery-powered for up to 6 hours of audio playback, this means you can get up to 24 hours unplugged before needing to recharge. It’s a great headset, which has everything to please those who have tried cheaper models and are looking for a higher quality device.

Made by a brand known in Brazil for its speakers and other audio devices, the Edifier TWS200 Plus is a product that fits well with the company’s proposal to offer good items at more affordable prices. It’s a model worth buying at the price below and can be used to listen to music during exercise — it has water protection — and participate in calls while being well heard by everyone.

Anker Soundcore Life P3

Anker Soundcore Life P3 (Press Release/Anker)

For those who can invest a little more in such a product, another interesting option is the Soundcore Life P3 from Anker. Its design is more rounded and deviates a little from comparisons with Apple’s AirPods. It has noise cancellation with the difference that it offers different modes depending on where you are: public transport, outdoors and indoors. In each of them, cancellation is optimized to provide the best experience.

There’s also a gamer mode, which reduces latency — the time between an action happening on the device’s screen and you hear the sound — essential when consuming this type of content. When you’re not playing, you can disable this function and enjoy more battery time. A single charge guarantees up to 7 hours of audio playback, time that can reach 35 hours away from the socket, with recharges made in the carrying case.

All these variations between modes are made in the headphones application, which you download on your cell phone and can use to customize the audio profile, giving more preference to bass or treble, for example. The app also offers a function to help you find your lost headphones. Just press a button and the headphones emit a loud sound and make locating them easier.

Is AliExpress Reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as boleto, installments on the card and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, as do many other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details like the store’s overall rating and the reviews on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. At Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full money-back guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and get your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times can be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 30 days) and reducing the cost of shipping, which may even be free on some products.

about taxation

Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

