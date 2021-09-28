google-may-launch-pixel-tablet-with-android-12-and-super-thin-edges

Google may have plans to introduce a new tablet for the Pixel line, according to a patent that was filed in March 509489, but approved only on the day 28 June this year by the JPO, a Japanese regulatory body.

Patent gives few details of what the new device might look like (Image: LetsGoDigital)

According to the designs attached in the patent, the design of the front side should bring very thin edges, comparable to what we have on the most premium smartphones today. In addition, it features rounded corners and a curvature on the back cover.

The back also features a design detail consisting of a smaller centered rectangle — it’s still unclear what the purpose is of it to spice up the look of the tablet, but Google is known for making products with a two-tone look on the back.

New tablet of the Google may bring Android (Image: LetsGoDigital)

It is likely that this supposed device already runs Android 16, possibly in some tablet adaptation, with larger and/or more spaced elements. Other features of the new version of the operating system should remain, such as the possibility of advanced customization of colors in the menus and trays characteristic of Material You.

On the other hand, it is possible that Google will adopt the Chrome OS, as with the brand’s 2-in-1 devices — the Pixel Slate, the last tablet presented by the company, also featured Chrome OS.

The patent also brings few details related to ports and connections of the product, as well as does not show any set of cameras. Designer Giuseppe Spinelli made a series of 3D renderings, simulating what Google’s new tablet might look like, with a more defined construction.

In renderings, USB-C input is centered, but images are illustrative (Image: LetsGoDigital)

In concepts, the tablet has a USB-C input in the middle of the lower side, as well as the speaker outputs. The on/off button and volume controls are on the other side, while the center section of the back cover has a glossy finish and Google’s signature “G” with the inscription “Google Pixel” underneath.

On the front, the screen has a small hole for the front camera — however, the images bring several aspects that were not confirmed by the patents, and therefore are just an illustrative speculation.

Google should diversify Pixel line

509498 Google’s first collapsible may be released at 2019 (Image: WaqarKhanTech)

In addition to the tablet , Google may also launch two Pixel branded folding smartphone models. The company should be inspired by Samsung, and present a flexible version on the vertical axis (like the Galaxy Z Fold 3) and another that folds on the horizontal axis (like the Galaxy Z Flip 3). The brand has already given several indications that it works with folding, as it has patents on it since 660.

According to rumors already circulated, Google may launch its first folding still in 660, after the Pixel 6 line which is scheduled for October. However, the information has not yet been made official by the brand, and patents do not always indicate the imminent launch of a particular device — the products still need to go through several engineering tests, in addition to an economic feasibility assessment for mass production.

Source: LetsGoDigital