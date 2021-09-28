what-is-the-maximum-connection-distance-between-apple-watch-and-iphone

One of the biggest questions among Apple smartwatch users is: how far can you go with your watch on your wrist without losing your Bluetooth connection with your iPhone? If your cell phone is charging in another room, for example, how far can you walk around your house without the devices disconnecting?

According to Apple itself, the limit of Bluetooth connection distance between iPhone and iPhone Apple Watch is up to 782 feet, ie around , 5 meters. However, there are a number of factors that can hinder and potentially shorten this limit distance, such as doors, walls, drawers, cabinets, and any obstacles in the path between the devices, which hinder the stability of the connection between them.

On the other hand, there’s also the Wi-Fi issue: with your iPhone connected to a Wi-Fi network, so will your Apple Watch. However, even if they eventually lose the Bluetooth connection to each other, but stay connected to this Wi-Fi network, the watch will still receive notifications from your iPhone, even though it is no longer properly paired with it.