logitech-launches-mx-keys-mini-with-ergonomic-design-and-up-to-5-months-of-battery-life

In addition to a robust gamer lineup, Logitech also offers a wide range of peripherals aimed at delivering greater ergonomics for use in the office and other business scenarios. Good examples include the MX Ergo mouse, with a dedicated ball to replace the traditional scroll wheel, and the Ergo K keyboard860, with a layout designed to provide greater comfort to the wrists.

The company expands today (30) the series of peripherals ergonomics with the debut of the MX Keys Mini, a new compact keyboard designed with ergonomics and autonomy in mind. In addition to having an appropriate design to encourage good posture and provide comfort to the fingers, the novelty offers long battery life.

Ergonomic design and long battery life The first big highlight of the MX Keys Mini is precisely its very compact design. According to Logitech, the format “aligns the shoulders” and provides space to position the mouse closer to the keyboard, improving posture and avoiding any problems caused by typing when leaving it close to the hands. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The MX Keys Mini has a compact format, to “align the shoulders” and keep the mouse closer to the hands, and concave keys for better fit of the fingers (Image: Disclosure/Logitech)

Still focusing on ergonomics, the keys have a concave center, to allow the best fit of the fingers, and are arranged to provide easy access to shortcuts. Also designed for comfort, the activation mechanism uses PerfectStroke technology, with 3.2 mm travel — the company guarantees to provide the feeling of typing on a notebook, with low-profile keys, but with improved responsiveness and tactile reference.

Other benefits provided by PerfectStroke include less noise and better typing flow. Complementing the experience, the MX Keys Mini features white backlighting, to allow the user to continue working even in dimly lit environments, and three new Logitech Options keys: one for dictation, for Windows and macOS, one for enabling and disabling the microphone , and one for quick access to emojis.

The release features dedicated keys for dictation, emojis and microphone activation and deactivation, and is compatible with the Logi Bolt connection (Image: Disclosure/Logitech)

The accessory has a traditional version and a dedicated version for Macs, with a layout prepared for macOS, iOS and iPadOS, although both are compatible with the systems from Apple. The standard model can also be used with Windows, Chrome OS, Linux and Android, using Bluetooth Low Energy connection or the new Logi Bolt, with dongle sold separately, which guarantees lower latency and maximum security.

With USB-C port, Logitech’s new ergonomic keyboard promises fast recharge and compatibility with common cables, and guarantees autonomy of up to days with the backlight activated, or even 5 months with the feature deactivated.

The novelty also has white backlighting, to allow typing even in dark environments (Image: Disclosure/Logitech)

Logitech also highlights the focus on sustainability and reducing the carbon impact. The MX Keys Mini is part of the company’s PCR program, which uses post-consumer recycled plastic to manufacture the accessory — the material represents 28% of the keyboard layout in graphite color, and 10% in light gray and pink.

In addition, the paper packaging comes from forests certified by the FSC, the body responsible for managing the management of forests consciously.

Price and availability Logitech MX Keys Mini hits the market Brazilian in mid-October, in pink, light gray and graphite using international layout, with suggested price of R$ 799,86. Logitech MX Keys Mini: technical data