Acceleration program focused on retail will award startup with R$15,000
DMCard announced this Monday (27) the launch of the DM Open Innovation acceleration program with the objective of reinforcing B2B solutions (from company to company) aimed at the financial sector and operating in retail, in addition to giving a prize of R$ 10 thousand. The program will have training and mentoring with executives, managers and financial partners.
- Billionaire buys 30% of Brazilian startup platforms for entrepreneurs
-
- How these startups want to resurrect the battered bar and restaurant sector
- Digital transformation: 7 actions that strengthen small businesses in the pandemic
The company manages personalized store credit cards. It will also allow startups participating in the program to launch their products in 30 partner stores in the commerce, so that they can start or expand their space in the market.
The mentoring will cover subjects such as digital marketing, products, consumer experience, design, growth and agile methods at no cost. The initiative will select up to five startups to participate, and the acceleration process is expected to take four months. Interested companies can apply until October 8th. In this first step, the following prerequisites will be required from the startup:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
To address B2B corporate solutions that are linked to the DMCard market.
After the analysis of the subscribers, at ten startups selected for the second stage will have names released on the day 15 of October. They will make a presentation (the “business pitch”) to an evaluation panel made up of DMCard managers and external partners, where they will be evaluated by criteria such as idea scalability, degree of innovation, entrepreneur profile and business model.
The list of the five approved by the program will be published on October 30 on the DM Open Innovation Program website, which will have start on the day 10 of November. At the end of the acceleration, the program will choose the startup that stood out the most to receive a contribution of R$ 10 thousand to invest in the business. The award will take place on 15 March 30.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2022