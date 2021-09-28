acceleration-program-focused-on-retail-will-award-startup-with-r$15,000

DMCard announced this Monday (27) the launch of the DM Open Innovation acceleration program with the objective of reinforcing B2B solutions (from company to company) aimed at the financial sector and operating in retail, in addition to giving a prize of R$ 10 thousand. The program will have training and mentoring with executives, managers and financial partners.

The company manages personalized store credit cards. It will also allow startups participating in the program to launch their products in 30 partner stores in the commerce, so that they can start or expand their space in the market.

The mentoring will cover subjects such as digital marketing, products, consumer experience, design, growth and agile methods at no cost. The initiative will select up to five startups to participate, and the acceleration process is expected to take four months. Interested companies can apply until October 8th. In this first step, the following prerequisites will be required from the startup: