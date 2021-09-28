Enjoei opens its own clothing store at Mercado Livre
Enjoei, a consumer-to-consumer sales platform, is launching its own store within the Mercado Livre.
Enjoei is an online sales platform for clothing, shoes, bags, home decor items, mobile phones, electronics and other products. It was founded in and, since then, it has a website and apps for Android and iOS, and more than 3.9 millions of products advertised.
The app works as a digital thrift store, in which registered users can advertise and buy used products, but it also makes room for merchants who want to take advantage of the space to create their own virtual store.
At Enjoei’s official store at Mercado Livre, items from Enjoei Pró will be available, a program where pieces selected by the site’s team are made available, in addition to all sales procedures being the responsibility of the platform. The store also has an interface similar to that of Enjoei itself.
For Dan Reicher, Head of Development at Enjoei, the partnership with Mercado Livre means a new space to offer products from platform vendors, in addition to serving as a new distribution and sales channel to encourage the reach of fashion e-commerce in Brazil.
As for the Free Market, the partnership brings an increase in the variety of clothing products available in the platform’s catalog, allowing consumers to find a wide variety of items related to fashion, as well as a wide assortment of pieces.
For Maria Eduarda Cyreno, Marketplace Director of Mercado Livre in Brazil, the partnership allows the offering of garments that have been curated by Enjoei, adding more value to this category on the website and attracting new users to the platform.
Enjoei’s store at Mercado Livre can be accessed here.
