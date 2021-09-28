NIC.br promotes training week with free security courses

Internet providers, network administrators and security analysts can participate in the Online Training Week of the Center for Studies and Research in Network and Operations Technology (Ceptro.br) of the Information and Coordination Nucleus of Ponto BR (NIC.br). The activities started this Monday (28) and go on until Friday (1st/

  • ). Registration is open until the last day.

    Meetings in the form of technical short courses are free and always take place from 9 am to h by Brasília time. The topics covered are related to the daily lives of professionals in the field. In addition to qualifying, participants will network and be able to create business opportunities.

    As the short courses are independent, those interested can choose the subjects they want to follow. Participants who register and participate in real-time courses will receive a certificate. During the meetings, students can submit questions to be answered live by the instructors.

    Image: Reproduction/Envato/Rawpixel

    Transmissions take place via YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn. The classes will be taught by experts from NIC.br itself, the presentations will be recorded and the videos will be permanently available on the NIC.br channel on YouTube.

    Check out the schedule below:

    • Tuesday (28), from 9 am to 12 hours: Network management for autonomous systems: basic aspects and experiences
  • Wednesday (29), from 9 am 12 hours: NTP AND NTS: correct and secure internet time synchronization
  • Thursday (30), from 9 am to 12 hours: Implementation of BNG/BRAS solutions for broadband internet with PPPOE AND IPOE
  • Friday (1st), from 9 am to 10 hours: RPKI: learn from who developed the validators

    • Virtual fair

    Still on Friday ira (1st), from 12 onwards, the NIC.br team will promote a virtual fair. The environment created for the event is reminiscent of a vintage game and has a playful format that houses booths, private meeting rooms, auditoriums and relaxation spaces.

    The objective is to provide direct contact between participants and the instructors of the short courses, the NIC.br team and the sponsors. There will be extra lectures, raffles and “treasure hunting”.

