NIC.br promotes training week with free security courses
Internet providers, network administrators and security analysts can participate in the Online Training Week of the Center for Studies and Research in Network and Operations Technology (Ceptro.br) of the Information and Coordination Nucleus of Ponto BR (NIC.br). The activities started this Monday (28) and go on until Friday (1st/
Meetings in the form of technical short courses are free and always take place from 9 am to h by Brasília time. The topics covered are related to the daily lives of professionals in the field. In addition to qualifying, participants will network and be able to create business opportunities.
As the short courses are independent, those interested can choose the subjects they want to follow. Participants who register and participate in real-time courses will receive a certificate. During the meetings, students can submit questions to be answered live by the instructors.
Virtual fair
Still on Friday ira (1st), from 12 onwards, the NIC.br team will promote a virtual fair. The environment created for the event is reminiscent of a vintage game and has a playful format that houses booths, private meeting rooms, auditoriums and relaxation spaces.
The objective is to provide direct contact between participants and the instructors of the short courses, the NIC.br team and the sponsors. There will be extra lectures, raffles and “treasure hunting”.
