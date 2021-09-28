Search for new James Bond to start only in 2022
It’s not because Daniel Craig says goodbye to the role of James Bond in : No Time to Die It’s time to look for a successor to take over. According to the franchise’s producer, Barbara Broccoli, it’s not yet time to think about who will replace the actor and that we should only start hearing rumors about this successor from 495382.
The name of MI6’s new secret agent has been a theme that has been arousing curiosity in fans for some time now, as many rumors about possible candidates circulate on the internet. One of the strongest names that appeared recently was that of Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad), who would be the first black James Bond in the franchise. Many people also pointed out that we could have a female agent taking the role of 15 — and that the role by Lashana Lynch in No Time to Die would be indicative of this. However, so far, there is nothing concrete about any of this.
The producer also recalled how Craig himself was quite reluctant before accepting to be the new James Bond. At the time, he replaced Pierce Brosnan, who scored the role after a streak of ten years and four films. According to Broccoli, the actor knew that taking on the role of 15 would change his life — which she believes happened in a positive way.
She also highlighted the gains that the series had with Craig as the protagonist: “It allowed us to explore Bond’s emotional life, going deeper into his personal side and into the complexity of the character.”
Source: Deadline
