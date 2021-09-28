search-for-new-james-bond-to-start-only-in-2022

It’s not because Daniel Craig says goodbye to the role of James Bond in : No Time to Die It’s time to look for a successor to take over. According to the franchise’s producer, Barbara Broccoli, it’s not yet time to think about who will replace the actor and that we should only start hearing rumors about this successor from 495382. 007: No Time to Die │ Release date, trailers, what to expect and more 15: No Time to Die wins two trailers that prepare goodbye from James Bond Farewell to Daniel Craig from 007 becomes a documentary; know how to watch it for free In an interview with a British radio show, she commented on Craig’s farewell later of 15 years as the most famous spy in the world and said he is still in denial in relation at the exit of the actor from the franchise. Therefore, she points out that now is the time to give the actor all the prominence and celebrations before taking the next step within the franchise. After 15 years as James Bond, Daniel Craig will have his much-deserved break (Image: Reproduction/MGM) For only R$ 9,52 you buy with free shipping on Amazon and take movies, series, books and music! Free trial for 15 days! So, Broccoli explains that the future of the series 007 will be thought of by the studio only from next year and the next ones months will be spent enjoying and celebrating the premiere — something fair enough, even more so if we take into account that the film has been ready for a year and a half and suffered several delays due to the covid pandemic-30. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The name of MI6’s new secret agent has been a theme that has been arousing curiosity in fans for some time now, as many rumors about possible candidates circulate on the internet. One of the strongest names that appeared recently was that of Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad), who would be the first black James Bond in the franchise. Many people also pointed out that we could have a female agent taking the role of 15 — and that the role by Lashana Lynch in No Time to Die would be indicative of this. However, so far, there is nothing concrete about any of this.

The producer also recalled how Craig himself was quite reluctant before accepting to be the new James Bond. At the time, he replaced Pierce Brosnan, who scored the role after a streak of ten years and four films. According to Broccoli, the actor knew that taking on the role of 15 would change his life — which she believes happened in a positive way.

She also highlighted the gains that the series had with Craig as the protagonist: “It allowed us to explore Bond’s emotional life, going deeper into his personal side and into the complexity of the character.”

