meet-mr.-goxx,-the-german-hamster-who-is-cashing-in-on-cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency market is very busy with one of its newest investors: a hamster named Mr. Goxx who keeps broadcasting his investments on Twitch.

Almost 5,000 cryptocurrencies were launched in one year

China declares transactions with illegal cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin plummets

Gringa company sells machines to mine Bitcoins at home

Mr. Goxx, named after the cryptocurrency Mt. Gox, lives in Germany along with one of its owners. In his cage, set up as an office, are an exercise wheel, a sales tunnel, and a shopping tunnel. Basically, the system devised by the hamster’s owners makes each time he runs on the wheel, one enters 24 cryptocurrencies is chosen and, depending on which tunnel the hamster enters after exercise, the purchase or sale of assets is carried out.

Your tunnels are always closed during 20 seconds after a walk through any of them, preventing the animal from immediately selling what it has just bought.