Meet Mr. Goxx, the German hamster who is cashing in on cryptocurrencies
The cryptocurrency market is very busy with one of its newest investors: a hamster named Mr. Goxx who keeps broadcasting his investments on Twitch.
Mr. Goxx, named after the cryptocurrency Mt. Gox, lives in Germany along with one of its owners. In his cage, set up as an office, are an exercise wheel, a sales tunnel, and a shopping tunnel. Basically, the system devised by the hamster’s owners makes each time he runs on the wheel, one enters 24 cryptocurrencies is chosen and, depending on which tunnel the hamster enters after exercise, the purchase or sale of assets is carried out.
Your tunnels are always closed during 20 seconds after a walk through any of them, preventing the animal from immediately selling what it has just bought.
The crypto rodent
Mr. Goxx started his adventure in the cryptocurrency market in June, and according to his first performance analysis, dated July, he lost 7% of his initial investments. The hamster started with an investment of US$ 660(BRL 2.51, at the current price), and always buys and sells your assets in multiples of US$ (BRL 88, in the current conversion from dollar to real) .