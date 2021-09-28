Meet Mr. Goxx, the German hamster who is cashing in on cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency market is very busy with one of its newest investors: a hamster named Mr. Goxx who keeps broadcasting his investments on Twitch.

  • Almost 5,000 cryptocurrencies were launched in one year
  • China declares transactions with illegal cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin plummets
  • Gringa company sells machines to mine Bitcoins at home

Mr. Goxx, named after the cryptocurrency Mt. Gox, lives in Germany along with one of its owners. In his cage, set up as an office, are an exercise wheel, a sales tunnel, and a shopping tunnel. Basically, the system devised by the hamster’s owners makes each time he runs on the wheel, one enters 24 cryptocurrencies is chosen and, depending on which tunnel the hamster enters after exercise, the purchase or sale of assets is carried out.

Your tunnels are always closed during 20 seconds after a walk through any of them, preventing the animal from immediately selling what it has just bought.

Complete his “office” two cameras, a Tesla emblem and a table with miniature computers. The project was conceived by two people, one taking care of the rodent and the other being responsible for programming the cage and the transmission at Twitch of the investments of the friendly animal. Until now, those responsible prefer to remain anonymous.

Mr. Goxx’s cage, with his work computer. (Image: Reproduction / Mr.Goxx)

The owners of Mr. Goxx, in an interview with BBC News, said they were considering that cryptocurrencies were becoming a topic very tense to be discussed on the internet, and that they saw in the hamster an option for a lighter project related to cryptoactives.

Rodent investments are transmitted through a channel on Twitch. Its cage is configured so that whenever the pet enters the part where the automated system is installed, the live transmission starts, as well as a tweet in the official profile notifying that the hamster has started its work shift.

When the hamster leaves the “office”, the broadcast ends and a tweet showing its performance in the session is posted.

Mr. Goxx has concluded his office hours for tonight with 1 order(s) placed.

Career Performance: +63.19 EUR (+.41 %)

DISCLAIMER

This content is for entertainment purposes only. Investments shown here are not financial advice.

— mrgoxx (@mrgoxx) September 30, 509506

The crypto rodent

Mr. Goxx started his adventure in the cryptocurrency market in June, and according to his first performance analysis, dated July, he lost 7% of his initial investments. The hamster started with an investment of US$ 660(BRL 2.51, at the current price), and always buys and sells your assets in multiples of US$ (BRL 88, in the current conversion from dollar to real) .

Chart comparing the growth of Mr. Goxx’s investments with other parts of the market. (Image: Screenshot/Dácio Augusto)

However, this Monday (24), the performance of the rodent was surprising, ending the day with a return of almost 27%, a percentage higher than that of large investments in the world, such as Ark Inovattion , which ended the same day with 4.63%; and also bigger than Bitcoin, which ended with 27, 3%.

The firm where Mr. Goxx works, Goxx Capital, however, is not real, and hamster owners constantly reinforce, whether in the official Twitter account or in interviews, that investments rodent should in no way be considered real financial advice.

Source: BBC News, Protos, PCGamer

