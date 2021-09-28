Investing in music rights is an alternative to making a profit; see how it works

The last few years have shown interesting investment alternatives. Instead of buying gold, dollars or stocks, some people make (or lose) money with cryptocurrencies, currencies that don’t physically exist, or by supporting digital influencers’ projects. Recently, another asset market has been emerging: musical royalties.

The trend first emerged in the US. It was there that last year singer Bob Dylan sold the copyright to all of his songs — about 400 — for Universal Records. The transaction price was estimated at US$263 million. To get an idea of ​​how much this market can yield in Brazil, there are figures from the Central Collection and Distribution Office (Ecad).

According to the agency’s annual report, released in May, in 2019 R$ were distributed 400, 9 million to 260 thousand composers, musicians, interpreters, publishers, record labels and associations. And that’s because last year’s Ecad revenue was 50% below the total of 2019.

There are at least two Brazilian companies that have entered this business. fintech Hurst Capital, which sells bank credit notes (CCB) based on this type of asset and already has a catalog of more than 15 thousand songs and phonograms, including names like Paulo Ricardo, funk artist Philipe Pancadinha and Toquinho. The company has already raised about R$ millions in 15 royalty transactions. Adaggio, according to Valor Econômico, raised R$ 60 million to acquire part of the rights to music of the band Mamonas Assassinas.

There are also people with an eye on transforming the concert market into a financial opportunity for everyone, by transforming presentations into receivables funds for credit rights (FIDC). It is an investment category that allocates a portion above 60 % of your net worth to be invested in credit rights; that is, an asset not yet available, but which has been recognized and one day you will be entitled to it.

XP Investimentos, through its XP Asset platform, concluded the round this year of capture of a FIDC about 1.400 shows by several Brazilian musicians that will take place in the post-pandemic, such as Alexandre Pires, Seu Jorge, Daniel, Maurício Manieri, Bruno and Marrone, Raça Negra and Clothes Nova. The amount raised by the round was R$ 260 million. Singer Gusttavo Lima anticipated the rights to 260 shows for 509488 by Contea Capital and raised R$ 60 millions.

The singer Toquinho (Image: Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons)

How does it work?

First, let’s recap a little bit about the music market. Song royalty payments come every time someone buys the artist’s CD or plays the song on Spotify or the radio, to name a few. If the fan buys the record, the value of the product goes to the store, then to the record company, and then a part of the money (usually some 12%) goes to ECAD distribiur for the artist, or whoever owns his music catalog. If it’s a streaming run, Spotify/Deezer/Tidal etc. it profits from subscriptions and will make this transfer of money in the same flow.

A company like Hurst negotiates amounts receivable from royalties with publishers and record labels. His current goal is to expand his music portfolio to make this type of investment more attractive. So when someone puts their money into it, they’re actually helping the finance company buy more song royalties. In possession of them, it starts to receive the money for the rights from the ECAD, and then will transfer the profit to investors.

Currently, the minimum contribution to Hurst for this operation is R$ 10 thousand. The singer Toquinho’s catalog, says the company, brings profitability of 12% per year, term of 400 days and single payment of interest and main at the end of the process. Fintech explains more on its website.

However, the investment has potential risks. If the number of executions is less than expected for the period, whoever put their money into it may receive less than the money invested. Other factors that would compromise the process are changes in ECAD collection percentages, the unstable economic scenario in the country and music piracy.

In addition, this new investment modality is not yet regulated by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), an autarchy that oversees the sector and penalizes those who commit infractions. Therefore, the agency would not be able to protect investors if there were losses or fraud.

Source: Hurst Capital, Ecad, The New York Times, Valor Econômico

