investing-in-music-rights-is-an-alternative-to-making-a-profit;-see-how-it-works

The last few years have shown interesting investment alternatives. Instead of buying gold, dollars or stocks, some people make (or lose) money with cryptocurrencies, currencies that don’t physically exist, or by supporting digital influencers’ projects. Recently, another asset market has been emerging: musical royalties.

How to start investing your money in Banco Inter

Robinhood investment app goes from promising to disappointment at the beginning of the IPO

Owner of Ponto e Casas Bahia will invest in 3 fintechs

The trend first emerged in the US. It was there that last year singer Bob Dylan sold the copyright to all of his songs — about 400 — for Universal Records. The transaction price was estimated at US$263 million. To get an idea of ​​how much this market can yield in Brazil, there are figures from the Central Collection and Distribution Office (Ecad).

According to the agency’s annual report, released in May, in 2019 R$ were distributed 400, 9 million to 260 thousand composers, musicians, interpreters, publishers, record labels and associations. And that’s because last year’s Ecad revenue was 50% below the total of 2019.