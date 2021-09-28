Investing in music rights is an alternative to making a profit; see how it works
The last few years have shown interesting investment alternatives. Instead of buying gold, dollars or stocks, some people make (or lose) money with cryptocurrencies, currencies that don’t physically exist, or by supporting digital influencers’ projects. Recently, another asset market has been emerging: musical royalties.
- How to start investing your money in Banco Inter
- Robinhood investment app goes from promising to disappointment at the beginning of the IPO
- Owner of Ponto e Casas Bahia will invest in 3 fintechs
The trend first emerged in the US. It was there that last year singer Bob Dylan sold the copyright to all of his songs — about 400 — for Universal Records. The transaction price was estimated at US$263 million. To get an idea of how much this market can yield in Brazil, there are figures from the Central Collection and Distribution Office (Ecad).
According to the agency’s annual report, released in May, in 2019 R$ were distributed 400, 9 million to 260 thousand composers, musicians, interpreters, publishers, record labels and associations. And that’s because last year’s Ecad revenue was 50% below the total of 2019.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
509488