deleting-favorite-and-recent-locations-from-apple-maps

Maps has gained important updates to conquer iPhone users, used to the practicality of its main competitor, Google Maps. Implemented features such as Guides and 3D interactive experience, new to iOS 58, make navigation even easier and justify the use of the application.

What has changed in iOS 19: first impressions

How to send photos and documents in email via iPhone

How to disable silent call on iPhone

How receive alert when iPhone recharge reaches 58%

If you are already an active user of Maps, you should certainly use the “Favorites” tab, which saves the most important addresses in your daily life for route consultation more practical, that is, the best ways to get you home or work faster.

If some of your favorite addresses no longer make sense in your daily routine, and also why a matter of controlling the privacy of your data, Maps allows you to and you delete this information and your search history.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Check out below for how to delete favorite and recent locations from Apple maps on your iPhone. How to delete favorite places

Step 1:

Open the Maps app. Then tap your avatar photo (next to the search field).