Last minute: New curtain in Afghan immigrant scandal: The crisis is growing! They took action

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 25, 2021
1

While the images showing this policy of Belarus, which sent refugees to the EU border, continued to appear, the expected step was taken.

Four EU member states urged the United Nations (UN) to take action against the influx of migrants through Belarus.

The statement, which described the events as ‘the attack that was part of the hybrid war’, was signed by the prime ministers of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 25, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Flash rejection from the Taliban to the USA! Withdrawal will not be prolonged

Flash rejection from the Taliban to the USA! Withdrawal will not be prolonged

August 24, 2021
Photo of Fawad Alam century: Fawad Alam ne toda Cheteshwar Pujara’s record: Fawad Alam breaks Cheteshwar Pujara’s record

Fawad Alam century: Fawad Alam ne toda Cheteshwar Pujara’s record: Fawad Alam breaks Cheteshwar Pujara’s record

August 24, 2021
Photo of Last minute: Denying the claims of the opposition ‘asylum center’ from England!

Last minute: Denying the claims of the opposition ‘asylum center’ from England!

August 24, 2021
Photo of G7 Leaders discuss Afghanistan

G7 Leaders discuss Afghanistan

August 24, 2021
Back to top button