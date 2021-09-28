Criminal attacks against gamers have nearly tripled in the last year
Along with home office employees and streaming services, games are among the categories that have grown the most over the period of social isolation caused by covid-19. And with that, the rate of attacks also increases, with attacks against PC players increasing 66%, while those targeting Android users almost tripled, with 184% more attempts.
- Attacks against gamers grew the most during the pandemic
- Cyberattacks against gamers are on the rise and are exploring new approaches
Minecraft is by far the most used title when applying this type of scam. According to data released by Kaspersky, which specializes in digital security, more than 36 ,300 files infected by malware were found in relation to the game, generating more than three million attempts of contamination against 48, 8 thousand people. Versions, mods, cheats and free items are among the main offers used to induce users to download pests.
In second place appears The Sims 4, with 5,800 files and 1.2 million hits, followed by
PUBG (484 thousand occurrences),
Fortnite and
So the recommendation is that downloads and purchases made only in official stores. Users should keep an eye out for offers that are too good to be true, free items, modifications or cheats that can hide malicious files; again, if they are not official or are in recognized environments, the ideal is to avoid installation.
Use a robust security solution on your computer and cell phone, as well as maintain operating systems and your own Up-to-date game apps are also good avenues for protection. Kaspersky also recommends the use of secure and unique passwords, as well as two-step authentication systems, to prevent intrusions and profile theft.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
509496