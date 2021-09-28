Criminal attacks against gamers have nearly tripled in the last year

Along with home office employees and streaming services, games are among the categories that have grown the most over the period of social isolation caused by covid-19. And with that, the rate of attacks also increases, with attacks against PC players increasing 66%, while those targeting Android users almost tripled, with 184% more attempts.

    Minecraft is by far the most used title when applying this type of scam. According to data released by Kaspersky, which specializes in digital security, more than 36 ,300 files infected by malware were found in relation to the game, generating more than three million attempts of contamination against 48, 8 thousand people. Versions, mods, cheats and free items are among the main offers used to induce users to download pests.

    In second place appears The Sims 4, with 5,800 files and 1.2 million hits, followed by

    PUBG (484 thousand occurrences),

    Fortnite and

    Grand Theft Auto V

    , the only one on the list that is not available in mobile version . Even so, its popularity led to the location of 4,900 malicious packages and 484 1,000 attack attempts. During the pandemic period, there was also little change in the picture of the most affected countries, with Brazil being the second most affected nation in the global ranking. We are only behind Russia and, behind, are India, Mexico and Iran.

    When taking into account the sector total, the numbers are even higher. According to Kaspersky, in the second quarter of 2020, there were more than 2,66 millions of detected attacks against players worldwide, against 1,48 million in the previous period. The number of attempts also exploded on Android in the same period, with 3.2 million incidents recorded between April and June of last year.

    Example of a scam that simulates the download of the PUBG Mobile game, with several special items, but which actually serves to steal user data (Image: Playback/Kaspersky)

    The passage of time and the reopening in many countries caused the data related to the PC to show a decrease of 66% in the second quarter of 2020. The same, however, cannot be said of the mobile ecosystem, since even when returning to work and study, cell phones are still used to play games — in this segment, the low was only %, keeping Android as a fertile field for game-oriented digital threats.

    “The use of real money, through debit and credit cards or gift cards, has made this industry even more attractive and profitable for cybercriminals,” explains Santiago Pontiroli, security specialist at Kaspersky in Latin America. According to him, the focus of cybercrime in these cases is financial, with criminals keeping an eye on users’ credentials and data, as well as the sale of profiles filled with special items.

    • So the recommendation is that downloads and purchases made only in official stores. Users should keep an eye out for offers that are too good to be true, free items, modifications or cheats that can hide malicious files; again, if they are not official or are in recognized environments, the ideal is to avoid installation.

    Use a robust security solution on your computer and cell phone, as well as maintain operating systems and your own Up-to-date game apps are also good avenues for protection. Kaspersky also recommends the use of secure and unique passwords, as well as two-step authentication systems, to prevent intrusions and profile theft.

