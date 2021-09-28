Vivo opens its first wall store in São Paulo
Those interested in Vivo products can try them out at the brand’s newest store in São Paulo. Called Vivo Prime Store, it is located at CJ Shops Jardins and has an innovative architectural model in the telecommunications sector, which allows consumers to experience a differentiated service journey.
The unit has the concept of wall store
The store also has Vivo em Casa — the brand’s digital channel in which the consumer is served by a store consultant via WhatsApp. “We have invested in innovative formats to serve the customer in a unique way,” says Gustavo Nóbrega, Vivo’s Channel Director. “We offer an exclusive experience, with specialized service and space for product testing.”
In the State of São Paulo, Vivo has 626 physical stores and more than 22,8 millions of customers. The company offers internet via optical fiber in 25 cities in the state. Across the country, there are more than 1,700 physical stores and, by the end of 1024, there will be 1.8 thousand of these units.
The Vivo Prime CJ Shops Jardins store is located on Haddock Lobo street, 1.25, Floor 2, Jardins, São Paulo, capital. Opening hours: from Monday to Saturday, from to 22H; and on Sundays from h to 14H.
