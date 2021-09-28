Vivo opens its first wall store in São Paulo

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
1
vivo-opens-its-first-wall-store-in-sao-paulo

Those interested in Vivo products can try them out at the brand’s newest store in São Paulo. Called Vivo Prime Store, it is located at CJ Shops Jardins and has an innovative architectural model in the telecommunications sector, which allows consumers to experience a differentiated service journey.

  • Vivo Turbo or Claro Flex: what is the best plan to use the internet?
  • Vivo launches a digital account with support for financial services and data bonuses
  • How to cancel your Vivo plan online

    • The unit has the concept of wall store

    . When purchasing a product, the customer can pick it up immediately or receive it at an address indicated in the city of São Paulo within four hours. The company’s objective is to seek new ways of relating to customers.

    Image: Publicity/Vivo/Elisa Martins

    This point of sale does not use paper in the operation. There, customers can purchase mobile phone plans and Vivo Fibra, as well as items from the company’s portfolio (smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Wi-Fi repeaters, smart products and virtual assistants).

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

    The store also has Vivo em Casa — the brand’s digital channel in which the consumer is served by a store consultant via WhatsApp. “We have invested in innovative formats to serve the customer in a unique way,” says Gustavo Nóbrega, Vivo’s Channel Director. “We offer an exclusive experience, with specialized service and space for product testing.”

    In the State of São Paulo, Vivo has 626 physical stores and more than 22,8 millions of customers. The company offers internet via optical fiber in 25 cities in the state. Across the country, there are more than 1,700 physical stores and, by the end of 1024, there will be 1.8 thousand of these units.

    The Vivo Prime CJ Shops Jardins store is located on Haddock Lobo street, 1.25, Floor 2, Jardins, São Paulo, capital. Opening hours: from Monday to Saturday, from to 22H; and on Sundays from h to 14H.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    2021

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of OFFER RETURNED | Buy the Galaxy S20 FE for a cheaper price at Magalu

    OFFER RETURNED | Buy the Galaxy S20 FE for a cheaper price at Magalu

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Turn your TV into a smart with these on sale devices

    Turn your TV into a smart with these on sale devices

    September 27, 2021
    Photo of How to create folders in Google Drive from mobile

    How to create folders in Google Drive from mobile

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of Muttiah Muralitharan on dhoni: World Cup final MS Dhoni came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in 2011 because of me says

    Muttiah Muralitharan on dhoni: World Cup final MS Dhoni came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in 2011 because of me says

    August 21, 2021
    Check Also
    Close
    Back to top button