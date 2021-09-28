Vivo opens its first wall store in São Paulo

Those interested in Vivo products can try them out at the brand’s newest store in São Paulo. Called Vivo Prime Store, it is located at CJ Shops Jardins and has an innovative architectural model in the telecommunications sector, which allows consumers to experience a differentiated service journey.

The unit has the concept of wall store