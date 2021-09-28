indebtedness-of-the-chinese-group-evergrande-generates-panic-in-the-global-market

Evergrande Group is known for being the second largest developer in China, the company founded in 384 grew rapidly due to the boom in the country in recent years, in addition to owning the electric vehicle manufacturer Evergrande New Energy Vehicle, which was once more valuable than Ford.

Xiaomi takes an important step forward in its electric car division China says it will protect its companies using “all necessary measures”

Chinese companies are prohibited from blocking links from competing sites

In early September, the giant declared that it was facing huge liquidity problems against US$384 billions in accumulated debt, a claim that caused panic in the market, leading to consecutive falls in stock exchanges around the world and causing concern in the Chinese government . The indebtedness also affected the developer’s vehicle division, Evergrande NEV, which issued a statement on Friday (24) , where he announced problems with lack of resources, salary payments and debts to suppliers.

During its growth process, the construction company used short-term debt as one of the pillars for its expansion, to finance a business model based on credit lending to build properties and sell them years before they are completed, with a view to generating cash from the injection of capital by buyers. Large Western financial institutions such as Allianz, Ashmore, BlackRock, UBS and HSBC also contributed money.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

The scenario changed when central government regulators put even more pressure on other indebted entities , intensifying its actions against leverage, restricting the ability of developers to accumulate more debt through the establishment of debt ratios, changing the plans of many construction companies, including Evergrande, which was unable to obtain more credits through traditional means to pay its debts with short term maturity.

The plan has been used to reshape the country and create a more sustainable financial system in response to the slogan of “common prosperity” which has a more affordable housing market as some of its fundamentals. and without speculation. The construction sector in China has been one of the growth engines of the country’s economy representing 25% of GDP and easy access Lending by big companies created a bubble that artificially raised property prices in China.

In this context, producers and exporters of raw materials such as iron, coal, steel, copper, zinc, nickel and aluminum may be very affected, especially Brazil, considering the situation of Evergrande, in the country’s declining real estate sector due to reduced demand for real estate caused by the slowdown in urban population growth and the number of new marriages.

Iron ore represents 24% of Brazil’s exports to China, the fall should affect the exchange rate due to the decrease in the inflow of dollars, as a result, food and fuel will also have high prices, forcing the Central Bank to raise interest rates even more.

How does the Chinese government intend to deal with the Evergrande Group crisis?

With the Evergrande crisis, China’s state capitalism, where the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) tightly controls the funds, corporate boards s, the media and society in general may be facing one of the biggest economic challenges, but Beijing has been sending signals that it will not have difficulty dealing with the situation, even if it adopts measures that serve to communicate to big investors and companies about the consequences. of reckless lending, raising doubts whether the Chinese government will intervene and, if so, at what level.

According to people familiar with China’s economic decision-making, the government China believes that after a properly managed reorganization, Evergrande will have enough assets to pay off a substantial portion of the company’s debt.

In recent days, the People’s Bank of China has injected an amount into the financial system, to help increase short-term liquidity and calm the market. According to Bloomberg, the net injection to banks was 384 billion yuan (approximately billion reais) this week, including 300 billion yuan (approximately billion reais) on Friday (20).

Last week, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for China’s National Bureau of Statistics, acknowledged the difficulties of “some big real estate companies,” according to the state media. Without directly citing Evergrande, Fu said China’s housing market has remained stable this year, but the impact of recent events “on the development of the entire industry has yet to be seen.”

Beijing will have many issues to resolve in the coming months, the government should protect the thousands of Chinese who bought unfinished apartments, as well as construction workers, suppliers and small investors, in addition to limiting the risk of crisis in other real estate companies.

The world’s second-largest economy has long tried to rein in excessive borrowing, and the latest actions are proof of the country’s commitment to reinforcing the message. However, there will still be issues that will not only depend on the state but also on consumer confidence and the micro-decisions of thousands of companies.

Source: New York Times,CNN,Bloomberg