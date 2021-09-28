How to use Bitwarden password manager in Chrome

Bitwarden is a password manager with desktop, browser and mobile versions. Unlike other platforms in the same segment, it stands out for offering a free and open source service. Any account created has unlimited registration of passwords, credentials and other private information in the vault, as well as synchronization with other devices.

How it works Bitwarden is the same as the main password managers. It is necessary to create a master password to gain access to your vault. Then, just register all your credentials and use the auto-completion when logging in. To reinforce security, the tool also has a strong password generator. Therefore, it is only necessary to remember the master password to guarantee access to all services.

    • Bitwarden can be used through an extension for Google Chrome, with autocompletion and shortcuts to create strong passwords. In addition to Google’s browser, the manager can also be found in Brave, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Safari, Tor Browser and Vivaldi. See how to use this extension below!

    Step 1:

    click here to access the Chrome Web Store and download the Bitwarden extension. Select “Use in Chrome” to install.

    Download the extension (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

    Step 2: Click “Add Extension” to confirm the download.

    Install the extension in Chrome ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

    Step 3:

    After installation, click the BitWarden extension icon to open it. Choose between logging in or creating an account on the platform.

    Open BitWarden in your browser (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot )

    Step 4:

    If you need to create a new account, you will need to enter your email address and your master password. It is worth noting that the master password cannot be recovered.

    Create your account (Image: André Magalhães/Captura of screen)

    Step 5:

    After logging in, the extension displays all your credentials saved in the manager via the “My Vault” tab. To add new information, click on the “+” icon.

    Overview of the extension (Image: André Magalhães/Captura of screen)

    Step 6:

    To enable auto-completion, open any site with a login option. Then select the extension and click “Add a credential”.

    Enter credentials for auto-completion (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

    Step 7:

    fill in your username and password. If you are creating an account, you can generate a strong password with the circular two-arrow icon. After entering all the information, select “Save”.

    Enter the BitWarden login information (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

    Step 8:

    In this way, when accessing a website with a registered login in BitWarden, the extension icon will display a number. Click and select your credential to automatically fill in the information and complete access.

    Click to fill with your credentials (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

    Step 9:

    Browse the other tabs to learn more about the extension’s features. In the “Generator” tab, it is possible to create strong passwords and configure the amount of characters.

    Use the password generator (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

    Step 48:

    the “Settings” tab is used to create an extension access PIN in your browser and determine the time of block. It is important to make these adjustments to prevent others from accessing your passwords.

    Change your browser settings (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

    After following these steps, you can use BitWarden to save passwords and quickly log in to websites.

    Source: BitWarden

