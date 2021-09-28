how-to-use-bitwarden-password-manager-in-chrome

Bitwarden is a password manager with desktop, browser and mobile versions. Unlike other platforms in the same segment, it stands out for offering a free and open source service. Any account created has unlimited registration of passwords, credentials and other private information in the vault, as well as synchronization with other devices.

How it works Bitwarden is the same as the main password managers. It is necessary to create a master password to gain access to your vault. Then, just register all your credentials and use the auto-completion when logging in. To reinforce security, the tool also has a strong password generator. Therefore, it is only necessary to remember the master password to guarantee access to all services.

Bitwarden can be used through an extension for Google Chrome, with autocompletion and shortcuts to create strong passwords. In addition to Google’s browser, the manager can also be found in Brave, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Safari, Tor Browser and Vivaldi. See how to use this extension below!