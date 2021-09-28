How to find out the external and local IP number?

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
2
how-to-find-out-the-external-and-local-ip-number?

Every device that is connected to the internet — computer, cell phone, smart TV, printer, video game, among others — has a unique numerical identification, also known as IP (Internet Protocol, or Internet Protocol in Portuguese).

  • What is IP
  • O which is HTTP
  • What does WWW

    • mean

    This number , which can similarly be compared to an RG or CPF, for example, is used to identify devices and connections. Knowing your IP address can be important to allow remote access to the device, find out if it is properly connected to the internet, or even detect fraud.

    • 6 basic tips for using the internet safely
    • 8 sites for you to discover the origin of an IP address

    So, if you want to find out your external or local (internal) IP number, know that it can be done quickly and conveniently on PC or mobile. Check out below how!

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    How to find out the local IP number

    The local IP (or internal IP) identifies each device individually, that is, the address assigned by the router to your machine on the local network. It can be accessed through the operating system on computers and cell phones.

    On PC

    On Windows, open the “Command Prompt” (cmd), type the command “ipconfig” and press the “Enter” key. Your local IP will be identified as IPv4.

    Open the “cmd”, type “ipconfig” and check the IP number via IPv4 (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    On a Mac, click the “Apple” icon to access the Apple Menu, click “System Preferences”, then “Network ”. Select the network you are currently using from the left menu and the IP address will be displayed followed by its name.

    Access the network menu on the Mac to find out the local IP number (Screenshot: Lucas Wetten)

    On the cellphone

    Go to the “Settings” tab of your Android phone, click on “Network and Internet” and select “Wi-Fi”. Click on the network you are connected to and tap “Advanced” to expand the options. Once that is done, locate the item “IP address”.

    On Android, go to the tab of the network you are connected to to view the local IP (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    On the iPhone, go to the “Settings” app, tap “Wi-Fi” and select the internet network that You are connected. Then find the item “IP Address”.

    On the iPhone, go to the tab of the network you are connected to to view the local IP (Screenshot: Diego Sousa)

    How to find out the external IP number

    The external IP is the identification that your internet provider provided for your home or business. To access it, you won’t need to download any app for that, you just need to access the What is my IP Address website through a web browser on your PC or mobile phone. Once this is done, you will be able to view your external IP and a map showing your location.

    Go to the What is my IP Address website to find out the external IP number (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Ready! Now you can view your local and external IP.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    509375

    509375

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 28, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of ravi shastri and virat kohli: virat kohli says we made a team which everyone wants to beat

    ravi shastri and virat kohli: virat kohli says we made a team which everyone wants to beat

    September 2, 2021
    Photo of Booster dose further reduces infection and covid-19 severity, study says

    Booster dose further reduces infection and covid-19 severity, study says

    September 18, 2021
    Photo of Best games to earn money (Android and iOS)

    Best games to earn money (Android and iOS)

    August 22, 2021
    Photo of Pixel 6 can double reload speed and has enhanced release date

    Pixel 6 can double reload speed and has enhanced release date

    September 20, 2021
    Back to top button