how-to-find-out-the-external-and-local-ip-number?

Every device that is connected to the internet — computer, cell phone, smart TV, printer, video game, among others — has a unique numerical identification, also known as IP (Internet Protocol, or Internet Protocol in Portuguese).

What is IP

O which is HTTP

What does WWW

mean

This number , which can similarly be compared to an RG or CPF, for example, is used to identify devices and connections. Knowing your IP address can be important to allow remote access to the device, find out if it is properly connected to the internet, or even detect fraud.

So, if you want to find out your external or local (internal) IP number, know that it can be done quickly and conveniently on PC or mobile. Check out below how!