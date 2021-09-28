How to find out the external and local IP number?
Every device that is connected to the internet — computer, cell phone, smart TV, printer, video game, among others — has a unique numerical identification, also known as IP (Internet Protocol, or Internet Protocol in Portuguese).
This number , which can similarly be compared to an RG or CPF, for example, is used to identify devices and connections. Knowing your IP address can be important to allow remote access to the device, find out if it is properly connected to the internet, or even detect fraud.
So, if you want to find out your external or local (internal) IP number, know that it can be done quickly and conveniently on PC or mobile. Check out below how!
On Windows, open the “Command Prompt” (cmd), type the command “ipconfig” and press the “Enter” key. Your local IP will be identified as IPv4. Go to the “Settings” tab of your Android phone, click on “Network and Internet” and select “Wi-Fi”. Click on the network you are connected to and tap “Advanced” to expand the options. Once that is done, locate the item “IP address”.
How to find out the local IP number
On the cellphone
