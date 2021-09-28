Apple Unveils Limited Edition Beats Studio 3 with Concrete Pattern

A few weeks after the release of the Beats Studio Ghetto Gastro special edition 3 Apple presents another version of its wireless headset, now in partnership with English designer Samuel Ross and his brand A-Cold-Wall.

On the official product page it is revealed that “‎this collaboration influences the iconic silhouette of the Beats Studio3 Wireless headset with a palette of slate colors with a stained concrete application that covers both headphones. ear and ear cushions.”

The A-Cold-Wall logo is visible on both sides and the design is further complemented by black colored lines onyx and clay-colored inner band for added style.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple)

The headset retains its well-known features, including Pure ANC active noise cancellation to isolate outside noise and provide greater comfort for listening to music or podcasts without having to elevate the speaker to the max. volume.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless also has an Apple W1 processor for instant pairing with Apple devices and even offers 22 hours of battery life with Pure ANC activated, reaching up to 50 hours of battery life with the feature disabled.

( Image: Reproduction/Apple)

Price and availability

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless in its new edition A-COLD-WALL does not have a release date yet, being shown only with delivery “soon”. The model will be sold for the suggested price of US$ 88 (about R $1.660).

The new limited edition does not have a page on the Apple Store Brazil, much less a national release date.

Source: Apple

