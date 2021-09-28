Home/World/ Apple Unveils Limited Edition Beats Studio 3 with Concrete Pattern Apple Unveils Limited Edition Beats Studio 3 with Concrete Pattern

A few weeks after the release of the Beats Studio Ghetto Gastro special edition 3 Apple presents another version of its wireless headset, now in partnership with English designer Samuel Ross and his brand A-Cold-Wall.

On the official product page it is revealed that “‎this collaboration influences the iconic silhouette of the Beats Studio3 Wireless headset with a palette of slate colors with a stained concrete application that covers both headphones. ear and ear cushions.”

The A-Cold-Wall logo is visible on both sides and the design is further complemented by black colored lines onyx and clay-colored inner band for added style.