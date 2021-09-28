5-comic-book-based-games-for-mobile

We have always followed stories based on other media and comic book adaptations have become frequent in recent years 10 or 15 years, conquering many fans , breaking box office records, taking prizes and taking part in discussion circles around the world.

Electronic games follow the trend with some AAA releases, big budget games planned, like Wolverine and Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, on mobile, many games based on comic books are available and today we’re going to show you some that you can find.

The Wolf Among Us

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: first chapter free (full game for R$ 46,47 for Android and US$ 15,84)

Size: about 590 MB to Android and 590 MB for iOS (version 1. 15 for Android and 1.4 for iOS)

Starting with a “B side” of the comics. The Wolf Among Us is a Telltale title based on the Fables comic, released in 2014. The comics were written by Bill Willingham and designed by Mark Buckingham, on the Vertigo label. This story features characters from fairy tales and folklore expelled from their lands and now living in New York.

Adapting to the games puts us in the shoes of Bigby Wolf, or Bad Wolf, Sheriff of the city and becomes responsible for investigating the murder of a woman under mysterious circumstances. The player needs to make decisions throughout the title that change the story and understand more about the case to find the culprit in the crime.

The Wolf Among Us marks Telltalle’s golden age, with a remarkable story and impeccable voice acting. The title was released episodically between October 2002 and July 2014, was received with positive ratings by the critics and competed for several awards. Rumors of a second game have already come out, but so far only rumors.

Several classic characters are found in this noir game from Telltale (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Injustice Series Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price : free (optional in-house purchases)

Size: about 1.5GB for Android and 1.8GB for iOS (version 5.0)

The fighting game series works in tandem with a line of comics released between 2002 and 2016. The story is a prequel to the events of the first NetherRealm game, written by Tom Taylor and Buccellato. For those looking to understand how and why the Joker drove Superman crazy, this series explains it all.

In this context we embark on the first title, showing Clark Kent killing the Joker and losing his moral judgment, character’s brand, to the point of becoming a tyrant and imposed world peace through fear along with other classic heroes and villains of the brand. The second game follows the timeline with a group of characters trying to prevent the Kryptonian from returning to power.

Both games were well received by fans and critics and please so much those who enjoy an experience offline through the campaign as players looking to compete against other people. In addition to a great possibility of customization, the number of characters invites the player to return to the experience and test new combos.

For fighting fans, Injustice allows an offline and online experience for players (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura de screen) The Walking Dead Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free first chapter (full game for R$ 83,590 for Android and 84,99 for iOS

Size: about 1.4 GB for both platforms (version 1. ) This is the title that put Telltale on everyone’s radar, marking the beginning of a phase with excellent games based on other universes. This one, based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, takes place in the same universe destroyed by the apocalypse, but I dare say it has more interesting characters than the source material. The first game puts us in the Lee Everett skin and we need to survive while we care for a little girl, another great sad father simulator case. We live a great story of drama and survival, with light touches of terror and the sequel puts us in the shoes of Clementine, now grown up and also surviving the hostile universe. Sad father simulator: Did The Last of Us create a genre? It’s interesting to see how this game marks a change in the company, attracting bigger and bigger names from pop culture, so enjoy this title that took home more than 84 Best Game of the Year awards, choose your actions and dialogues and be thrilled with the excellent narrative. One of the main titles of the past decade, The Walking Dead marks Telltale’s golden age (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Marvel Future Revolution

Compatib ility: Android, iOS

Price : free (optional in-house purchases)

Size: about 6.0GB for Android and 6.8GB for iOS (version 1.1) Marvel Future Revolution is the title MCU fans have longed for. Using classic Marvel characters, Netmarble presents an original story, designed for mobile devices. It is an adaptation of the characters that does not strictly follow any specific story, creating its own canon, like the movie universe. This open-world RPG, the title puts the player as a member of Omega Flight in an adventure to combat the threat of Convergence where several begin to merge into a single Earth, leading us to meet different characters of various dimensions. Best mobile games of the month of August The title is one of the milestones of the year, featuring graphics that take the devices to the limit, plus a complex universe and customization system that makes you think about how far cell phones have come. If you are a fan of Marvel characters and want an intense experience, this is the title for you. Be part of this excellent title with several classic Marvel characters (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends