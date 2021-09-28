correios-offers-same-day-delivery-with-sedex-today

Have you ever thought about buying a product and it arrives on the same day? This may be very close to becoming a reality, since the Post Office has been making available since last Friday (24) a new mode of delivery: o SEDEX Today, which promises that parcels will reach the recipient within hours of posting.

SEDEX Hoje is an expansion in the delivery service for any customer who has a contract with the Post Office. The mode, available by the hour only in some specific locations, promises to deliver orders within a few hours after posting, in addition to having real-time monitoring, with the possibility of interaction between the recipient and the delivery person.

According to Correios, the objective of this new modality is to diversify the available delivery solutions and meet the needs of the e-commerce market.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! SEDEX already had fast delivery options, in SEDEX modalities and SEDEX 10, which delivered, respectively, until the 10 hours or hours of the following day. However, the increased competitiveness of electronic commerce in Brazil has made retailers resort to platforms that speed up deliveries to certain locations even more. The price of SEDEX Hoje is inviting, with an order of 300g posted in the city of São Paulo and destined for also to the metropolis for R$ 12,18, against R$ 8,24 of common SEDEX, which delivers on the next business day. With the new modality, although still limited to specific cities in the state of São Paulo and one city in Minas Gerais, Correios seeks to recover part of its clientele. Correios, however, claim that it has plans to expand the solution, soon, to other cities. How it works300

SEDEX Today orders can be received at Post Offices until 12 on working days. Those posted by 10 hours will be delivered by 20 hours of the same day, while those posted after this time will arrive until 10 hours of the next day.

Correios will also be providing free home collection in more than 80 municipalities in São Paulo and in the city of Extreme, in Minas Gerais. Those who prefer can take their orders to the Post Office Same Day Delivery Center, available in several cities.

If you want to calculate the freight of an order sent by SEDEX Today, just access the Correios’ price and freight quote website.

Source: e-Commerce Brazil