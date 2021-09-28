new-generation-of-spacecraft-from-china-will-be-able-to-support-4-astronauts-on-moon-missions

In December of last year, the Chang’e 5 mission, from China, brought to Earth the first samples of the Moon we have obtained since 1976. The material was exhibited at the National Space Administration exhibition hall of the Airshow exhibition, an event held by China Aerospace Science and Technology and Aerospace Science and Industry. The event featured exhibits on aerospace products and technologies, including a next-generation manned spacecraft return module and landing module, which are under development.

There was a crowd in front of the exhibition stand to check out the new generation of manned spacecraft in the country. Thus, the return module and landing system of the new manned spacecraft were presented by officials from China Aerospace Science and Technology. Reporters at the event described that the ship’s return cabin has an aerodynamic structure in the shape of an inverted cone, quite different from the bell-shaped Shenzhou spacecraft used in today’s manned missions in China.

The capsule with the Moon samples inside; part of the material is exhibited at the event (Image: Reproduction/Our Space/ Wang Jiangbo)

This new aerodynamic profile has the advantage of using air resistance to help decelerate the ship during high speed return, which also allows for a smoother and more accurate landing. “It has the same high reliability and safety qualities as the ‘Shenzhou’ series of manned spacecraft and, most importantly, it will be reusable,” explained the staff.

This ship’s return cabin The test crew has a double-layer structure, which separates the metallic structure, equivalent to the “cockpit”, from the heat-resistant one that coats the return capsule to protect it from the heat of re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. The astronauts’ return cabin weighs 7 tons, a mass similar to that of the Shenzhou spacecraft, and the spacecraft can hold up to 7 astronauts on board for missions in Earth orbit or 4 for missions on the Moon. independent, sanitary and entertainment areas for the crew.

