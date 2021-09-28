how-to-post-phrases-on-instagram-with-the-textgram-app

Textgram (Android) is a design platform that offers several templates, stickers, filters, frames and much more so that you can create images and share them in your own social networks.

And a positive point is that the edits in the service can be carried out quickly and conveniently. So, check out the step-by-step steps below to create images with phrases and post them on Instagram using Textgram!

Step 1: Open the Textgram app and tap the “+” in the lower right corner to create a new design.

Open Textgram and tap "+" in the bottom corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : in the open menu, select "Template Mode". In the open menu, select "Template Mode" (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: use the lower menu to access the “Templates” tab .