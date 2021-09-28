new-trailer-for-army-of-thieves:-invasion-of-europe-focuses-on-group-formation

Netflix has released a new trailer for Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe, the prequel to Army of the Dead which features Dieter’s (Matthias Schweighöfer) first major theft before venturing into zombie-ridden Las Vegas. And the focus of the new promotional material is precisely the formation of this original team

As can be seen, the character enters the life of crime by chance after being recruited because of his ability to unlock safes. And, more than being a great opportunity to get rich, the robbery is also your chance to get out of your little banking life, as the character Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel) points out.

And it’s the Game of Thrones veteran responsible for bringing Dieter to the group, putting him to work together with hacker Korina (Ruby O. Fee), escape pilot Rolph (Guz Khan) and brucutu Brad Cage (Stuart Martin). So, as she explains, the idea is to take advantage of the fact that the world is keeping an eye on the newly started zombie infestation to attack a bank and disappear off the map with as much money as possible.

And as much as the trailer showed the zombies in action, the impression is that Army of Thieves: Invasion of the Europa will have few undead moments — quite different from what we saw in Army of the Dead. So, it seems that the new feature should focus much more on the world before the total apocalypse and on the development of its characters, especially Dieter himself.

In addition to starring in the film, actor Matthias Schweighöfer also takes on the direction. Creator of this entire universe, Zack Snyder works only as a producer and screenwriter.

Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe arrives on Netflix on the next day 29 of October.

Source: Netflix