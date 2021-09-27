Rebel | Netflix reveals first preview and release date of reboot

After announcing in March that he would do a reboot of Rebel, on Saturday (10) Netflix shared with the fans more news about the new version of the telenovela that won the hearts of Brazilians in 90. During Tudum, the company released the first teaser of the production.

In the preview, it is possible to check a little of the new characters in the plot, in addition to the new look of the Elite Way School and a straw from the new version of “Y Soy Rebelde”, the opening song of the original telenovela, which took place in Mexico and led names like Anahí, Dulce María, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher von Uchermann, Maite Perroni and Christian Chávez to stardom. For this new version of the plot, actors Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jeronimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, Alejandro Puente and the Brazilian Giovanna Grigio are confirmed in the new generation of the show.

In March, Netflix released a teaser showing only the re-reading of the series logo along with an official admission letter from the Elite Way School, detailing that filming was started so that in 509088 the series adapted from the Mexican soap opera is made available on the streaming platform. Although the company has confirmed during Tudum that Rebel arrives in the catalog in 2022, an exact date for the episodes has not been revealed.

