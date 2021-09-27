your-child-doesn't-like-broccoli?-the-microbiome-is-to-blame

Many children still turn up their noses at vegetables, especially those from the Brassicaceae family, such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. Now, research suggests that the reason for this is scientific, as the oral microbiome of these individuals is basically programmed to hate these foods.

The study says that negative relationships were found between children’s taste for raw cauliflower , while in the tests with adults, the same happened, but not significantly as it was with the little ones. Therefore, it is possible that a child who hates this type of vegetable will like it when he becomes an adult.

Researchers explain that this whole process happens because of something called S-sulfoxide. methyl-ʟ-cysteine, a unique substrate that is present in plants of the Brassicaceae family and that produces the active odor of sulfur when some people consume them. If a person has the correct levels of certain bacteria in their oral microbiome, according to the study, this affects the development of the odor of vegetables in the mouth, making them tasty. With the “wrong” levels, then, they taste bad.