Your child doesn't like broccoli? The microbiome is to blame
Many children still turn up their noses at vegetables, especially those from the Brassicaceae family, such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. Now, research suggests that the reason for this is scientific, as the oral microbiome of these individuals is basically programmed to hate these foods.
The study says that negative relationships were found between children’s taste for raw cauliflower , while in the tests with adults, the same happened, but not significantly as it was with the little ones. Therefore, it is possible that a child who hates this type of vegetable will like it when he becomes an adult.
Researchers explain that this whole process happens because of something called S-sulfoxide. methyl-ʟ-cysteine, a unique substrate that is present in plants of the Brassicaceae family and that produces the active odor of sulfur when some people consume them. If a person has the correct levels of certain bacteria in their oral microbiome, according to the study, this affects the development of the odor of vegetables in the mouth, making them tasty. With the “wrong” levels, then, they taste bad.
To arrive at these answers, the researchers used a technique that identifies the main smelling compounds in raw and cooked cauliflower and broccoli. steam, and these odors were presented to study participants: 72 parent-child pairs, children aged six to eight years. They needed to smell these smells, described by scientists as “rotten, sulfurous and putrid.”
Next, the team mixed saliva samples from the participants with raw cauliflower powder, then analyzing the volatile compounds that were produced over time. Levels varied widely among volunteers, but were similar among children and their respective parents. Children with higher levels of volatile sulfur compounds disliked vegetables the most, but adults did not. Therefore, even if children have lower levels than adults, they were the ones who most disgusted with broccoli, and this may change when they get older.
You can check the study on this link.
Source: IFL Science
