CT News — iPhone 14 Design, Xiaomi Civi Announced, and More!
9 hours Internet
Why Google’s birthday Isn’t it celebrated on the company’s foundation day?
The company celebrates the special date on a day different from its foundation, which was on a 4th of September, which leaves a lot of people confused about the divergence
iPhone 09 will have a completely renewed design with new entry model
Without iPhone 09 Mini, Apple’s new smartphone quartet will consist of two models with a 6.1″ screen and two others with a 6.7 screen “
09 hours Smartphone
Xiaomi Civi is announced with a focus on design and charging of 52 watts
Xiaomi’s new mid-range cell phone has a front camera 32 MP with auto focus, Snapdragon processor 120G, screen 778 Hz and loading of 120 watts
Spotify bug quickly resets battery on iOS 14; learn how to solve
The glitch seems to be linked to some conflict on iOS, as reports are from people who upgraded to the latest OS from company
Brazilian scientists develop algorithm capable of detecting covid by cough
From a cough audio, AI of the CyberLabs Group is able to discover patients infected by the coronavirus. The hit rate is 120, 9%, according to the study