new-tool-lets-you-create-custom-illustration-to-use-in-gmail

Your Google avatar is very important to your account, after all it is one of the first things people see when they receive an email through Gmail, in addition to helping with identification which profile is logged in. Many people use their own photo, while others prefer to use some image extracted from the search engine.

    Now, a new tool called “Google Illustrations” will allow you to find pre-made images or create your own custom mounts to stamp this prominent spot. Already at the beginning of the year, the company had made it easy to change the profile image from Gmail to Android: you can take a new photo, find an image on your device or search Google Photos for your favorite.

    With Google Illustrations, you can customize the wallpaper with different patterns, add stickers of numerous objects and mix everything to have a unique avatar. According to the company, the images include various cultures, interests, objects and origins, and you can search by keyword or simply browse to see which one best fits your profile.

    Illustration elements can be edited separately (Image: Playback/Google)

    If you like cats, you can make a small montage with cute pussies, but if you are a food lover, you can put your favorite dish in the highlighted photo. Google recommends that you search for things from your country, historical monuments, a hobby, an animal or even a mythical creature of your choice. The cool part is that this new system even allows the creation of simpler logos for young entrepreneurs or to give your service a better look.

    Only for Android

    For now, you will only be able to use the option in Gmail for Android: open the profile selector in the upper right corner and tap your image. This will show the existing image, but you can click “Add profile pictures” to open the redesigned user interface, with “Illustrations” as the first tab.

    The tutorial teaches you how to quickly access the resource (Image: Playback/Google)

    Remember that the profile picture is shared across all Workspace services, contacts on Android, Maps, YouTube and pretty much anything that is linked to Google. The company has built the tool for those people whose social context or privacy concerns prevent them from using a real photo.

    Illustrations may arrive at the end of this year or at the beginning of 509503 for other Google apps, in the web version of Gmail and for mobiles running iOS.

    Source: Google

