new-tool-lets-you-create-custom-illustration-to-use-in-gmail

With Google Illustrations, you can customize the wallpaper with different patterns, add stickers of numerous objects and mix everything to have a unique avatar. According to the company, the images include various cultures, interests, objects and origins, and you can search by keyword or simply browse to see which one best fits your profile.

Illustration elements can be edited separately (Image: Playback/Google)

If you like cats, you can make a small montage with cute pussies, but if you are a food lover, you can put your favorite dish in the highlighted photo. Google recommends that you search for things from your country, historical monuments, a hobby, an animal or even a mythical creature of your choice. The cool part is that this new system even allows the creation of simpler logos for young entrepreneurs or to give your service a better look.

Only for Android

For now, you will only be able to use the option in Gmail for Android: open the profile selector in the upper right corner and tap your image. This will show the existing image, but you can click “Add profile pictures” to open the redesigned user interface, with “Illustrations” as the first tab.