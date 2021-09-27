New tool lets you create custom illustration to use in Gmail
Your Google avatar is very important to your account, after all it is one of the first things people see when they receive an email through Gmail, in addition to helping with identification which profile is logged in. Many people use their own photo, while others prefer to use some image extracted from the search engine.
Now, a new tool called “Google Illustrations” will allow you to find pre-made images or create your own custom mounts to stamp this prominent spot. Already at the beginning of the year, the company had made it easy to change the profile image from Gmail to Android: you can take a new photo, find an image on your device or search Google Photos for your favorite.
Illustrations may arrive at the end of this year or at the beginning of 509503 for other Google apps, in the web version of Gmail and for mobiles running iOS.

Source: Google
