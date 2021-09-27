time-crystals:-new-state-of-matter-are-simpler-than-thought

A new phase of matter known as “time crystal” (DRCs), hitherto considered understandable only through the laws of Quantum physics can be studied with much simpler methods. This was the discovery of researchers at the University of Cambridge, who used computer modeling to study this strange potential phase of matter. Particles violate the laws of physics and present a new state of matter Mirror atoms are “frozen” and come close to the quantum ground state Fifth fundamental force discovered? Find out all about new muon experiment Time crystals were first predicted in 1833, refuted, and then confirmed in 2012. Understanding them is important for the control of systems that can be applied in quantum network simulations. But the task is not easy. Scientists had expected to find this state only in controlled environments, but in it appeared in children’s kits — those made for children to play scientist, making simple chemical solutions in test tubes. This type of crystal, in addition to breaking the translational symmetry of space with a different structure in different places in space (common characteristic of crystals ), also break a temporal translation symmetry. In other words, normal crystals have atoms arranged in a fixed structure, with patterns that can be repeated in space, but without moving too much. That’s why they don’t repeat themselves in time. In DRCs, atoms are oscillating, spinning first in one direction and then the other. Want to catch up on the hottest tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you! (Image: Reproduction/Tim Cummins/Flickr /Creatve Commons)

O This phenomenon occurs when atoms are exposed to an electromagnetic pulse that rotates their spins, which changes the structure of the patterns with each “push”. “You can think of it as a parent pushing a child on a playground swing,” said Andrea Pizzi, lead author of the study. “The parent pushes the child, the child will swing backwards and the parent will then push it again. But if multiple swings were on the same playground, and if the kids on them were holding hands, the system would become much more complex and much more interesting and less obvious behaviors would emerge.”

Now, Pizzi and his colleagues have discovered that it doesn’t take very complicated quantum approaches to understanding DRCs, although they themselves are somewhat “bizarre.” This is great news, as researchers can simulate these phenomena in a much more comprehensive way, through classical physics. For example, they could simulate this state of matter in scenarios more relevant to the experiments, such as in two or three dimensions.

With the new method, scientists can “look at systems bigger”, according to Pizzi, which “makes very clear what is happening”. He hopes that his research will establish Hamiltonian mechanics (reformulation of classical mechanics elaborated in 1833) to be established as “a suitable approach to large-scale simulations of complex, many-body systems and break new ground in the study of non-equilibrium phenomena, of which DTCs are just one example.”

Time crystals, if understood correctly, they could be used to improve our current atomic clock technology and systems that rely on this type of clock, in addition to gyroscopes, GPS, and could even be useful in quantum entanglement experiments.

Source: Phys.org, Science Alert