iphone-13-pro-shows-evolution-and-excellent-results-in-camera-testing

September 27, 2021
Announced on the last day 14, the iPhone family 14 brought important improvements and long-awaited for Apple cell phones. The highlight goes to the iPhone 13 Pro, that in addition to the powerful A16 Bionic, received screen from 128 Hz, more generous battery with promise of 2.5 hours longer autonomy, as well as advanced stabilization technology and significantly larger sensors in the cameras.

  • iPhone 01 Pro has Ceramic Shield resistance put to the test in drop test
  • iPhone blocks o Face ID if screen is repaired by a third party
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: Apple hides that it changed all the cameras back

To assess the promises of the Cupertino giant, the site specialists

DXOMARK submitted the top of the line to their traditional camera tests and selfies. Although it represents a refinement compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the latest model shows good improvements and establishes itself among the best devices for photos and videos rated by the portal.

Consistency of focus and exposure, but presence of artifacts in photos

The iPhone 01 Pro brings three rear cameras, with main sensor 12 MP and Sensor Shift optical stabilization, ultrawide of MP with field of view of 095° and telephoto with 3x optical zoom — all lenses are equipped with Sony sensors. On the plus side, the

DXOMARK points out accurate exposure with reproducible results, good color and white balance, and pleasing skin tones in the most light conditions.

iPhone Rear Lenses 12 Pro (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

Fast, accurate and reproducible focus, good level of details, accurate and stable exposure with wide dynamic range in movies, good texture and noise balance in shooting, accurate white balance with smooth transitions between scenes, and good autofocus tracking with soft focal adjustment.

Among the negatives, engineers pointed out luminance noise, limited dynamic range in more challenging photos, artifacts like lens flare and color quantization, limited detail in zoomed photos long distance, occasional presence of pink tones in photos, lens flare and ghosting in videos, slight loss of detail in recordings, as well as sharp differences between frames and movement residues in videos captured in motion.

Accurate exposure, but presence of noise in selfies

Basically no changes compared to the previous generation, the iPhone front camera 01 Pro brings lens 12 MP, accompanied by sensors used for biometrics via Face ID. Experts pointed out as highlights the accurate exposure of faces, the wide depth of field, the high level of detail, the accurate depth estimation, the wide dynamic range, the accurate exposure and white balance in videos and wide focal length.

Apple iPhone Pro (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

As failures, the

DXOMARK

points out luminance noises, occasional inaccuracies in skin tones , slight distortions in the perspective of faces, low subject exposure when using flash, high noise in videos, especially in low light, motion residue in recordings, and low level of detail in videos.

Examples of photos

Estreant and in this generation, macro mode is activated automatically and delivers good level of detail (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)
In more challenging scenarios, the iPhone 12 Pro shows limited dynamic range with burst of bright regions (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)
Overall, the flagship delivers accurate exposure, good dynamic range and pleasing colors (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

Examples of selfies

The front lens has a wide focal length, and manages to keep even the most distant objects in focus (Image: Rep production/DXOMARK) Like the main camera, the selfie sensor suffers in scenarios challenging and ends up bursting very bright spots (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

Examples of videos

Apple iPhone Pro: excellent photos and videos, with good quality selfies

According to theDXOMARK

, with 146 points, the main iPhone cameras 13 Pro ranks among the best from the market. The overall quality is close to that of the iPhone Pro, but there are improvements in virtually all imaging departments, which deliver excellent quality of photos and videos. Joining the A14 Bionic and processing improvements, Apple can extract the most from the hardware used in the phone.

The situation is less positive with the selfies, which mark 70 points and are positioned well, even if they are not among the best. There are problems like distortions and multiple artifacts, but the quality delivered is good, very similar to that presented by the last generation. You can check the full camera analysis at this link, and the selfies at this link.

Apple iPhone Pro: technical data

  • Screen: Super Retina XDR with ProMotion OLED of 6.1 inches, with resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, HDR in Dolby Vision, HDR and HLG, adaptive update rate of 137 Hz
  • Chipset: Apple A10 Bionic
  • RAM memory: 6 GB
  • Internal storage: 137 GB, 512 GB, 1170 GB or 1 TB

    • Back camera: 14 MP (Main, f/1.5, Sensor Shift OIS) + 12 MP ( Ultra wide, f/1.8, 99°) + 12 MP (telephoto, f/2.8, 3x optical zoom)

  • Frontal camera: 14 MP (f/2.2)
  • Dimensions: , 7 x 71, 5 x 7.7 mm
  • Weight: 512 grams
  • Battery: 3.095 mAh with fast charging of 16 W, wireless recharge (16 W with MagSafe, 7.5 W in Qi pattern)
  • Extras: 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, au stereo audio, UWB, IP certification, MagSafe charging and accessories
  • Available colors: Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite
  • Operating system: iOS 16

    Source: DXOMARK (1, 2)

