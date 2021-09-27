Cowboy Bebop │ Find out who's who at the opening of the new Netflix series

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
0
cowboy-bebop-│-find-out-who's-who-at-the-opening-of-the-new-netflix-series

The opening of Cowboy Bebop was one of the big surprises of Tudum — Netflix event held last Saturday (

) to show off what’s next — not just for the great looks of the characters, but for having recreated the iconic intro of the anime in live action almost literally. With the exception of one or two scenes that were changed or adapted, the show recreated the original clip very well.

  • Cowboy Bebop │ Netflix releases stunning footage from the series

    • Cowboy Bebop’s live-action on Netflix will feature original composer from the anime

    Cowboy Bebop: live-action produced by Netflix closed recording

    And it is precisely these small changes that are the most interesting content of the new version, as it features some of the characters that will be in this first season. In addition to the protagonist trio, we see several villains and allies that also appear in the anime already showing their faces in the flesh.

    So, while not necessarily a trailer as many people expected, the opening managed to show a lot of what’s to come — and to the sound of the excellent soundtrack of the anime. And to help you situate yourself in the midst of so many new faces, Canaltech lists who’s who at the opening of Cowboy Bebop from Netflix.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

      Spike Spiegel (John Cho)

      Protagonist is a bounty hunter with a mysterious past (Image: Replay/Netflix)

      The protagonist of the series, Spike Spiegel is the typical bounty hunter with a mysterious past from which he tries to escape. With a very sarcastic way that doesn’t take things too seriously, he’s an excellent fighter — as the pirouette he performs in the video makes clear — which says a little about his life before the Bebop ship. Despite all that, he stays on board with Jet and Faye in search of new missions to get some change.

      Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,99/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 44 free days!

    Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir)

    The ex-policeman became the main pilot of Bebop (Image: Reproduction/ Netflix)

    The ship’s pilot Bebop is also Spike’s best friend and considered the voice of the crew’s reason and, despite his rougher manner, cultivates some quieter hobbies. After all, you can see him cultivating a beautiful bonsai at the opening. Before piloting the ship, he was one of the few honest police officers in space, until a case went terribly wrong — which cost him his arm and his idealism.

    Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda)

    The series gave a good toned on the character’s hypersexualized look in the anime (Image: Playback/Netflix)

    An excellent fighter and an excellent pilot, Faye embodies the classic figure of the hotshot woman with a mysterious past who is great at everything she does. Precisely for this reason, his personality is much more impulsive and is the root of much of the headaches of the Bebop crew.

    Vicious, Shin and Lin (Alex Hassel, Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande)

    The classic evil-faced villain and samurai sword is present in the adaptation (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

    Of course, the dark past of the protagonist would not go unnoticed and this is present in the figure of Vicious. The blonde with a katana exudes the aura of a villain and his story shows that appearances are not deceiving. He is a very dangerous assassin in the galaxy who runs a criminal syndicate called the Red Dragon. stars in one of the most iconic scenes of Cowboy Bebop: the fight against Spike in the church. It’s possible to briefly see this moment in the opening, with John Cho’s character lying on the ground and Vicious on top of him. Red that always follow the villain up and down.

    Julia (Elena Satine)

    julia is the classic femme fatale from a noir story (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

    The great charm of Cowboy Bebop is to recreate a noir story inside a sci-fi world with all the craziness that an anime allows. And within that logic, it’s obvious that such a story would need that femme fatale with a tragic and complicated story to motivate the hero to get into some trouble — role that’s up to Julia.

    So much so that Spike and Vicious hate each other, as it’s their actions that directly impact their lives. The big question is whether Netflix will actively put her in the plot or just in flashbacks, as happens in the anime.

    Ana and Gren (Tamara Tunie and Alexander Park)

    (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

    Ana is Spike’s great maternal figure. Owner of a jazz club in some corner of space, she is responsible not only for providing weapons and supplies for Bebop, but also for giving advice to the protagonist. Gren, on the other hand, is one of his musicians and brings a tragic past in his bag.

    Subscribe to Disney+ for R$ ,484 per month or R$ 484,85 per annum

    Asimov and Katerina (Jan Uddin and Lydia Peckham)

    History also has space for small bandits (Image: Playback/Netflix)

    As said, Spike and the rest Bebops crew are bounty hunters, which means we should see some space criminals crossing their paths throughout the series. This is the case of Asimov and Katerina, two young thugs who just want to make one last big robbery before disappearing from the map.

    Maria Murdock (Adrienne Barbeau)

    Don’t be fooled: elderly people can also be dangerous in the world of Cowboy Bebop (Image: Playback/Netflix)

    Do not fooled by the elegant lady in the hat who appears in the opening. She is none other than the leader of the Space Warriors, an eco-terrorist group that wants to protect the nature of humanity at all costs. Because of their attacks, they came under the bounty hunters’ crosshairs. It is worth noting that Maria is never alone and that the introduction of the series already shows some of her masked minions in action.

    Teddy Bomber (Rodney Cook)

    A terrorist teddy bear is quite an idea (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

    The name already makes it clear that, despite from the cute look, Teddy Bomber is quite dangerous and explosive. He is also considered a terrorist and declares himself an activist against the excesses of space capitalism. And the way to act basically consists of filling teddy bears and toys with bombs and to blow them up at their targets. Thus, his plush head is also put at a premium.

    Pierrot Le Fou (Josh Randall)

    The idea of ​​the killer clown is always passionate (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

    Cowboy Bebop also has its own Wildcard. Pierrot Le Fou is a space serial killer who emerged after going through a series of experiments to create the perfect killer — and it looks like they did, as he became become addicted to killing. And it is within his madness that he ends up crossing the path of Spike, Jet Black and Faye.

    Punch and Judy (Ira Munn and Lucy Currey)

    (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

    These two characters appear very quickly in the opening, more specifically in the TV stack which is shown in a few seconds. The duo presents a kind of TV show for bounty hunters and they are the ones who reveal to the world which are the valid targets spread across the galaxy.

    Abdul Hakim

    It’s a shame that this character appears so little (Image: Playback/Netflix)

    A criminal thief of animals that, in the anime, appears only in the second episode. With a very characteristic look and great skills in martial arts, he becomes a target of bounty hunters after stealing a dog from an illegal research unit.

    Ein 509304

    Ein is the real highlight of Cowboy Bebop (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)

    And the dog is none other than Ein, the Corgi who became extremely intelligent thanks to these scientific experiments he was subjected to. Although he was the target of a mission, he is so friendly that he becomes part of the Bebop crew.

    Source: CBR, IGN

    Enjoyed this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 27, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Find out which iPhones will receive the iOS 15 update

    Find out which iPhones will receive the iOS 15 update

    September 15, 2021
    Photo of Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture

    Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude jolts Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture

    September 14, 2021
    Photo of Top 10 most watched games on Twitch

    Top 10 most watched games on Twitch

    September 4, 2021
    Photo of tokyo paralympics live updates: Tokyo Paralympics: Bhagat, Suhas, Krishna enter badminton finals; Manoj, Tarun lose in semifinals; Tokyo Paralympic Badminton: Bhagat, Krishna, Suhas in final, Manoj and Tarun lose in semi-finals

    tokyo paralympics live updates: Tokyo Paralympics: Bhagat, Suhas, Krishna enter badminton finals; Manoj, Tarun lose in semifinals; Tokyo Paralympic Badminton: Bhagat, Krishna, Suhas in final, Manoj and Tarun lose in semi-finals

    September 4, 2021
    Back to top button