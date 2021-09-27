Cowboy Bebop │ Find out who's who at the opening of the new Netflix series
And it is precisely these small changes that are the most interesting content of the new version, as it features some of the characters that will be in this first season. In addition to the protagonist trio, we see several villains and allies that also appear in the anime already showing their faces in the flesh.
So, while not necessarily a trailer as many people expected, the opening managed to show a lot of what’s to come — and to the sound of the excellent soundtrack of the anime. And to help you situate yourself in the midst of so many new faces, Canaltech lists who’s who at the opening of Cowboy Bebop from Netflix.
Spike Spiegel (John Cho)
Protagonist is a bounty hunter with a mysterious past (Image: Replay/Netflix)
The protagonist of the series, Spike Spiegel is the typical bounty hunter with a mysterious past from which he tries to escape. With a very sarcastic way that doesn’t take things too seriously, he’s an excellent fighter — as the pirouette he performs in the video makes clear — which says a little about his life before the Bebop ship. Despite all that, he stays on board with Jet and Faye in search of new missions to get some change.
Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir)
The ship’s pilot Bebop is also Spike’s best friend and considered the voice of the crew’s reason and, despite his rougher manner, cultivates some quieter hobbies. After all, you can see him cultivating a beautiful bonsai at the opening. Before piloting the ship, he was one of the few honest police officers in space, until a case went terribly wrong — which cost him his arm and his idealism.
Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda)
The classic evil-faced villain and samurai sword is present in the adaptation (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)
Julia (Elena Satine)
julia is the classic femme fatale from a noir story (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)
The great charm of Cowboy Bebop is to recreate a noir story inside a sci-fi world with all the craziness that an anime allows. And within that logic, it’s obvious that such a story would need that femme fatale with a tragic and complicated story to motivate the hero to get into some trouble — role that’s up to Julia.
So much so that Spike and Vicious hate each other, as it’s their actions that directly impact their lives. The big question is whether Netflix will actively put her in the plot or just in flashbacks, as happens in the anime.
Ana and Gren (Tamara Tunie and Alexander Park)
(Image: Reproduction/Netflix)
Ana is Spike’s great maternal figure. Owner of a jazz club in some corner of space, she is responsible not only for providing weapons and supplies for Bebop, but also for giving advice to the protagonist. Gren, on the other hand, is one of his musicians and brings a tragic past in his bag.
Asimov and Katerina (Jan Uddin and Lydia Peckham)
As said, Spike and the rest Bebops crew are bounty hunters, which means we should see some space criminals crossing their paths throughout the series. This is the case of Asimov and Katerina, two young thugs who just want to make one last big robbery before disappearing from the map.
Maria Murdock (Adrienne Barbeau)