cowboy-bebop-│-find-out-who's-who-at-the-opening-of-the-new-netflix-series

The opening of Cowboy Bebop was one of the big surprises of Tudum — Netflix event held last Saturday (

) to show off what’s next — not just for the great looks of the characters, but for having recreated the iconic intro of the anime in live action almost literally. With the exception of one or two scenes that were changed or adapted, the show recreated the original clip very well.

And it is precisely these small changes that are the most interesting content of the new version, as it features some of the characters that will be in this first season. In addition to the protagonist trio, we see several villains and allies that also appear in the anime already showing their faces in the flesh.

So, while not necessarily a trailer as many people expected, the opening managed to show a lot of what’s to come — and to the sound of the excellent soundtrack of the anime. And to help you situate yourself in the midst of so many new faces, Canaltech lists who’s who at the opening of Cowboy Bebop from Netflix.

Spike Spiegel (John Cho) Protagonist is a bounty hunter with a mysterious past (Image: Replay/Netflix) The protagonist of the series, Spike Spiegel is the typical bounty hunter with a mysterious past from which he tries to escape. With a very sarcastic way that doesn't take things too seriously, he's an excellent fighter — as the pirouette he performs in the video makes clear — which says a little about his life before the Bebop ship. Despite all that, he stays on board with Jet and Faye in search of new missions to get some change.

Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir)

The ex-policeman became the main pilot of Bebop (Image: Reproduction/ Netflix)

The ship’s pilot Bebop is also Spike’s best friend and considered the voice of the crew’s reason and, despite his rougher manner, cultivates some quieter hobbies. After all, you can see him cultivating a beautiful bonsai at the opening. Before piloting the ship, he was one of the few honest police officers in space, until a case went terribly wrong — which cost him his arm and his idealism.

Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda)