new-stage-of-open-banking-starts-this-monday-(27);-see-schedule

With open banking, the trend is for consumers to have access to more and more products and services from institutions financial and fintechs. When interested in any of them, he must authorize the institution he has an account with to share the data and the other entity to collect them.

Data sharing is not lifetime and the customer can withdraw from it at any time. “He can revoke the consent and stop authorizing the sharing of information with financial institutions of which he is not a client”, explains José Luiz Rodrigues, from JL Rodrigues & Consultores Associados.

In other words , the customer will be more active when receiving offers. And the trend is for more and more options to emerge, because the market will become more competitive.

Next phases

The start of Phase 3 is scheduled for 27 of October. At this stage, there will be integration in the provision of services, initially with the means of payment. The process will be gradual: it starts with transactions via Pix and, later, will include TEDs, transfers between accounts of the same institution, bank slips, debits and, finally, credit proposals.

In this phase, more solutions and environments for making payments and new dynamics for credit operations should emerge. The goal is to spread access to financial services.

Now, Phase 4, which should start in 14 of December, will allow the integration of other financial services. Customers will be able to share information about foreign exchange transactions, investments, insurance, private pension and salary accounts.

Phase 4 also marks the beginning of the migration from open banking to open finance — the evolution of the system. Then, data will be shared in addition to typical banking, such as insurance, pensions and investments.