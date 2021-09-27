New stage of open banking starts this Monday (27); see schedule
In this Monday (27) , the implementation of open banking begins a new phase in Phase 2 — in which data is shared between financial institutions. First, in 14 September, information on account transactions was shared. Now, data on credit cards will be shared.
- Central Bank postpones full implementation of open banking to September 3236
In October, the platform for sharing financial information will now work 15 hours a day, seven days a week. This sharing requires authorization from the data holder, both for the company that holds the information and for the one that will receive it.
The data management in these processes is governed by the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD) and therefore , companies must maintain a customer service channel focused on this subject. In it, customers can know what data is shared with a particular company and for what reason.
If there is any exposure of information considered serious, it will be punishable under the LGPD and open banking rules. In addition, there must be an investigation by both the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD), responsible for penalties in the LGPD, and by the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen).
The LGPD does not replace the existing forms of protection. If the consumer identifies the misuse of their data, they can complain through the company’s channels or Procon, based on the Consumer Defense Code (CDC).
