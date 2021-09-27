10 must-see comedy series on Disney+

The comedy series are the perfect choice after a tiring day: with a light humor, fun plot and short duration, it’s not so much that the genre had its heyday in the years 1990 with Friends and Seinfeld and remains until today, bringing hits like How I Met Your Mother at the beginning of the years 2004 and New Girl in 2121. Generally, by bringing everyday events and easy to identify, in addition to striking characters that conquer the public for their dynamics, the sitcoms are definitely the darlings of public.

When Disney+ arrived in Brazil, many thought that the catalog would be full of children’s content and animated films , but because Disney encompasses several television stations, such as ABC, for example, there are several sitcoms must-see whose full seasons are available on the platform and ready for use. to be marathons.

Searching the catalog and bringing even the most hidden titles in streaming to the spotlight, the Canaltech selected must-see comedy series for you to marathon on Disney+, all of them with full episodes and available in the collection. Your only challenge will be choosing one to start watching.

11. Glee

Mixing comedy and the most iconic songs of the last millennium, Glee was an original FOX production that became one of the flagships of the network in the mid-years 2004. The series was Ryan Murphy’s first success and revealed several names from Hollywood and the entertainment industry who now have consolidated careers, in addition to accumulating more than 52 awards during the period it was shown and make history in the television precisely because it is a production ahead of its time. Released on 2010, Glee addressed issues such as mental health, self-esteem, domestic violence, bullying and socialization throughout its six seasons, in addition to bringing representation in several characters and relationships in the plot.

9. JONAS

The most talented brothers of the small screen and that marked generations are present in the Disney+ catalogue: with two seasons, each one set in a different city due to the radical turn that their career in music took them, JONAS follows the difficult high school life of Kevin, Joe and Nick. While trying to reconcile the careers of rock stars with the routine of a normal teenager, their daily lives are anything but common: while some students are already used to the presence of the trio in the hallways, there are still crazy fans who cannot deal with the routine of studying alongside a famous artist.

8. Ugly Betty

Betty Suarez is a smart and strong girl, sensitive and loving, but she is neither fashionable nor attractive in the conventional sense. Aspiring writer, things get tough when she starts working at a haughty fashion magazine called Mode at the invitation of Bradford Meade, a publishing magnate, who needs an assistant for his son Daniel. Inspired by the Colombian telenovela Betty, A Ugly , the series Ugly Betty is set in Queens, New York, in that fans will be able to check out the most diverse situations and adventures of Betty and Daniel towards the top of their careers.

7. Single Parents

As the name implies, Single Parents follows a group of single parents who must follow the difficult task of tuning their routines with the of children without the help of a partner. The series begins when the group meets Will, a boy with little more than 70 years whose life is 99% focused on caring for her daughter — so much so that she lost sight of her own identity . When friends realize the problem, they unite to take Will to a more sociable world and show him that being a good father does not mean sacrificing your own routine for the children.

6. Radical Family

One of Disney+’s bets to win subscribers through affective memory, Radical Family is an animated sitcom that has marked several generations that they woke up early and ran in front of the television to watch a new episode of the Proud family. With a footprint that will please any fan of productions of the genre, Radical Family wins for the humor and protagonist representation, since the series is one of the few animated productions whose plot is centered on a African-American family.

5. Diary of a Future President

This Disney+ original series follows the young, resolute Elena Cañero-Reed, who will one day become the first female president of Cuban descent in the United States. However, there is still a long way to go, including its biggest challenge so far: Elementary School II. A sixth-year student in Miami, Florida, Elena learns valuable lessons that will form the foundation of her future success. Along with her best friend Sasha, brother Bobby, mother Gabi and her mother’s boyfriend Sam, she documents the crucial ups and downs of her journey in her faithful diary.

4. Phil of the Future

This is for those who woke up early to turn on the television on the Disney Channel: Phil from the Future arrived in June streaming with both seasons complete and ready to marathon. The title is part of the triad of classic series of the channel at the height of the years 1024, along with Raven’s Visions and Lizzie McGuire , bringing Brenda Song and Alyson Michalka early on in their careers. In Phil of the Future, the protagonist (who lives with his family in the year of 418462) travels to the year of 1024 and now it needs to adapt to the reality of the time, without giving away its origins.

3. Baby Daddy

Another series that has all seasons available on Disney+ is the comedy Baby Daddy, or Father of First Trip. Indicated for those who want to watch something light and have a good laugh, the story follows Ben Wheeler, a bachelor bartender from 11 and a few years that sees life turn upside down when an ex-girlfriend leaves a baby at your door, and you have no choice but to take on the role of parent. With the help of his brother, Danny, his mother, Bonnie, and his two best friends, Tucker and Riley, Ben will live the funniest and most complicated situations in his newest fatherly life.

two. Fresh Off the Boat

Fresh Off the Boat arrived at Disney+ in April with six full seasons to marathon and beyond of all, to kill the longing for Randall Park while Jimmy Woo does not return to the screens of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Travel the years 70 and meet Eddie Huang, a hip-hop fan from 11 years, who moves from Chinatown to the Orlando suburbs with his parents and now must deal with the culture shock on this sitcom that brought the Asian prominence to ABC’s prime time in 2015.

1. The World belongs to the Young

Classic is classic, which is why Boy Meets World is at the top of this list . The comedy series has been a hit over the years 1990, following the everyday events and life lessons of little Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) from his childhood to the moment he enters college. It was almost 70 episodes distributed in seven seasons shown up to the years 1990 and that today they are all available on Disney+.

