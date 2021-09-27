whatsapp-for-android-will-also-allow-you-to-react-to-messages-with-emojis

After appearing in the WhatsApp code for iOS, the reactions with emojis in WhatsApp now start to appear in version 2…8 for Android. The idea is to enable more dynamism in the chat by offering the possibility of engaging with messages through popular images, similarly to what happens on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

WhatsApp shows how reactions to messages using emojis will work; check it out

WhatsApp prepares “version 2.0” to support multiple devices

WhatsApp excludes feature that hardly anyone remembered that it existed

Reactions will be displayed right below the message balloon and, it seems, will be allowed to use for any emoji in the collection. The discovery was made by the WABetaInfo website, which found the resource in the code of the released beta and posted the news on its website.

Reactions were viewed on WhatsApp for Android (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

It is still unclear how the mechanics to react will be: if something will appear when responding or whether a dialog would be displayed by tapping the smiley face icon.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

A counter below the message must display how many interactions that content had in total when it exceeds three, as shown in the image below. Each reaction will be associated with who used it, which is important for group conversations.