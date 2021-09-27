WhatsApp for Android will also allow you to react to messages with emojis
After appearing in the WhatsApp code for iOS, the reactions with emojis in WhatsApp now start to appear in version 2…8 for Android. The idea is to enable more dynamism in the chat by offering the possibility of engaging with messages through popular images, similarly to what happens on Facebook Messenger and Instagram.
Reactions will be displayed right below the message balloon and, it seems, will be allowed to use for any emoji in the collection. The discovery was made by the WABetaInfo website, which found the resource in the code of the released beta and posted the news on its website.
It is still unclear how the mechanics to react will be: if something will appear when responding or whether a dialog would be displayed by tapping the smiley face icon.
A counter below the message must display how many interactions that content had in total when it exceeds three, as shown in the image below. Each reaction will be associated with who used it, which is important for group conversations.
According to the site, it will be possible to react quickly just by pressing on one of the already used emojis or select an unpublished one, but possibly there will be a limitation on how many unique reactions are possible, as already occurs in Discord. In the picture above, it is possible to see three distinct ones, but this number can increase or decrease.
As the addition is in development, it is still too early to know when (or even if) it will be released. The appearance, background color of reactions and emoji support may still change until official release. But the fact that it already has a version for the two main operating systems of telephones in the world is a strong indication of the possible arrival of future updates.
Source: WABetaInfo
